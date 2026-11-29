Speaking with Amrapali on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, Qazi brought up his upbringing in Kashmir and rejected the idea of leveraging childhood hardships to gain an edge in the competition. "Well, I am from Kashmir too," he noted. He pointed out that despite witnessing a great deal while growing up, he had never weaponized his past to elicit pity. He insisted those adversities had only sharpened his resilience.