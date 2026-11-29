Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss is in its 20th season.
On a new episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, contestant Qazi Touqeer talked about his Kashmir roots.
He called out reality TV stars who use trauma to muster pity points from audiences.
Bigg Boss 20 participant Qazi Touqeer recently spoke candidly about the harsh realities of his upbringing in Kashmir, snubbing the notion of leveraging personal trauma to gather pity on reality TV. Taking a veiled swipe at fellow performers who wield their hardships to secure screen time and opportunities, the singer shared critical his stance during the show's most recent episode right after a heated exchange with co-contestant Arishfa Khan.
Speaking with Amrapali on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, Qazi brought up his upbringing in Kashmir and rejected the idea of leveraging childhood hardships to gain an edge in the competition. "Well, I am from Kashmir too," he noted. He pointed out that despite witnessing a great deal while growing up, he had never weaponized his past to elicit pity. He insisted those adversities had only sharpened his resilience.
Recounting his time on singing competition Fame Gurukul, Qazi shared how certain fellow participants would capitalise on personal tragedies to sway audience votes. He observed that some contestants would highlight the unrest in Kashmir, shed tears on stage, and plead for support ahead of their acts. Qazi underlined that he never resorted to such a tactic.
"I have seen many contestants on reality shows do this; they come forward, cry, and say, 'The situation in Kashmir is like this, please give me a chance,' and then they sing. I have never done that. I am proud of myself," he said.
Who Is Qazi Touqueer?
Born and raised in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Qazi first shot to fame in 2005 as co-winner of Sony Entertainment Television’s singing competition Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. It was a triumph that turned him into a household name and built a loyal fan base.
His career later included a stint on the 2009 reality series Sarkaar Ki Duniya as well as an appearance in the hit track ‘Afghan Jalebi’ from the 2015 movie Phantom. Following a lengthy hiatus from mainstream unscripted television, Qazi has stepped back into the limelight as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, where his fiery, unstinting interactions inside the house have made him the cynosure of audience attention.