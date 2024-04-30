Art & Entertainment

After Bhojpuri Actor Amrita Pandey Dies By Suicide, Cryptic Whatsapp Message Goes Viral

Bhojpuri actor Amrita Pandey passed away by suicide on April 27, and the investigation for the same is underway.

Google
Bhojpuri Actress Amrita Pandey Photo: Google
info_icon

Bhojpuri actor Annapurna, who was popularly known as Amrita Pandey, committed suicide at her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar on April 27. However, before her death, she had posted a cryptic post on Whatsapp about 'sinking a boat', and the post is now going viral. Currently, the police are investigating the case.

The actress was found dead at her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar, under suspicious circumstances. The matter is being investigated by Jogsar police, and the site of her death was inspected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Several materials, including a saree noose around the neck and mobile, have been seized from the spot. As per her family, she has featured in various films, shows, web series and advertisements in both Bhojpuri and Hindi.

Albeit, it is her cryptic note on her WhatsApp status – which she posted before dying, that has gone viral. The status read as, "Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya (His/her life was riding on two boats, the path was made easier by sinking the boat)."

Meanwhile, according to Jogsar police, the found out the suicide information on April 27 evening. Station House Officer (SHO) Krishna Nandan Kumar Singh, SI Rajiv Ranjan and Shakti Paswan soon reached the apartment, and recovered her body from the bed. The family members shared that when Amrita's sister went to her room at 3.30 pm, she was found hanging. They then cut the noose, and took her body to a local private hospital, where she was declared dead. Police officials are now investigating every aspect of the case.

Amrita's family members further revealed that the actress enjoyed her sister Veena's wedding on April 26, and no one could understand what led her to the drastic step. Amrita was married to Chandramani Jhangad, an animation engineer who lives in Mumbai. The couple do not have any children. 

As per her sister, Amrita was worried about her career, and was also undergoing treatment for depression. The first part of Amrita’s horror web series, 'Pratishodh', was released recently. 

