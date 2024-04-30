After Bhojpuri Actor Amrita Pandey Dies By Suicide, Cryptic Whatsapp Message Goes Viral

Meanwhile, according to Jogsar police, the found out the suicide information on April 27 evening. Station House Officer (SHO) Krishna Nandan Kumar Singh, SI Rajiv Ranjan and Shakti Paswan soon reached the apartment, and recovered her body from the bed. The family members shared that when Amrita's sister went to her room at 3.30 pm, she was found hanging. They then cut the noose, and took her body to a local private hospital, where she was declared dead. Police officials are now investigating every aspect of the case.