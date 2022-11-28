‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta’s ‘BB’ Night Suit Looks Are A Sure Shot Inspiration For Your Wardrobe

‘Bigg Boss 16’ is known for a lot of things, one prime being Tina Datta’s wardrobe. Netizens have been drooling over her wardrobe and showering their appreciation for Tina Datta. She has been wearing a variety of clothes and donning several styles, and fans are trending them almost every day on social media. One of the many looks that have caught the audience’s attention is the night suit avatar.

People have been talking about Tina Datta’s night suits and the elegance that she adds to them. Looking at the show, here’s a curated list of night suits sported by the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant that would surely be giving you massive wardrobe inspiration:

Stripes With A Bow Band

Stripes will never go out of fashion. Stick to simple colours and compliment them with a bow band for your head. The Yellow-White combination will add a composed flavour to your look.

Feathers That Are An Eye Candy

If you believe us, feathers are always pop fashion. And seeing Tina don them, we can’t agree more. Again, pastel colours are in vogue.

Gradients And Patterns

Tina’s night suits have a variety, and they are easy to recreate. These gradient patterns are cool and will vibe right. Some pyjama party alert.

Texts And Suits

A quirky text has to be the fix. This is our favourite one… Can’t take our eyes off this ‘My 3:00 AM Outfit’ night suit. Never seen something like this before and totally a catch.

Simple And Chic

Tina is an example of simple and elegant fashion. The grace that she puts in, is commendable. This is a simple one, but yet the best choice. No need to overdo it, just keep it chic.

That’s what Tina Datta has been doing, raising the fashion bar in ‘Bigg Boss 16’. What’s your pick?