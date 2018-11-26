Will Waive Off Farmers' Loans In 10 Days If Voted To Power In Rajasthan, Says Rahul Gandhi

In an attempt to woo farmers in Rajasthan which goes to polls on December 7, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to waive off farmers' loans in 10 days if the Congress formed a government in the state.

"Our party had promised farmers in Punjab and Karnataka elections loan waivers and we waived farmers' loan there," he said adding that he doesn't make false promises unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also ridiculed the planned bullet train. He said the Indian Railways had an annual budget of Rs 1 lakh crore and transported crores of people but the cost of a bullet train that will carry around 2,000-3,000 people to Mumbai a day was almost the same.

"And the profit of this train will be passed onto industrialist Adani and not to poor of the nation. It should be named Adani Railways."

He also questioned reasons for removing the CBI chief at the stroke of midnight. It was because he was investigating the Rafale deal with France, he said.

The Congress chief alleged that Modi wanted to divide the nation into two parts -- one for industrialists and the other for the poor.

"While the industrialists get the tag of non-performing assets when they fail to pay back loans, the other gets the tag of defaulters when they fail to pay back loans. The former class gets an aircraft to fly to London while the poor are sent to jail.

"We want justice for all. Rules should be equal for all in one nation," he added.

He targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for spreading lies in advertisements.

He spoke about an advertisement for a school in Bharatpur which showed a school with fans, drinking water, furniture and playground. But journalists who went there failed to find drinking water, teachers, fans or anything which the ad specified.

Gandhi said that the big amount was being spent on advertisements by the BJP and this was the money which they were getting from their industrialist friends.

The Assembly elections in Rajasthan will take place on December 7 in a single phase for all of the 200 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

In the previous Assebmly polls, the BJP had won 163 of the 200 seats , while the Congress secured mere 21 seats and 16 seats went to others/independents.

IANS

