Mahindra Marazzo Bags Over 10,000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra’s Marazzo MPV has garnered more than 10,000 bookings since its launch in September, the homegrown carmaker recently announced.

Priced in the Rs 9.99 lakh-Rs 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom India) range, the latest offering from Mahindra slots neatly in between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (Rs 6.34 lakh-Rs 10.69 lakh) and the Toyota Innova Crysta (Rs 14.34 lakh-Rs 22.70 lakh), creating a niche for itself in the MPV market.

The ‘shark-inspired’ Marazzo has been engineered in collaboration with company’s MANA (Mahindra Automotive North America) development centre in Detroit, with design inputs taken from subsidiary Pininfarina and of course the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai and Mahindra headquarters in Nashik.

Mahindra has fitted the Marazzo with an all-new ‘D15’ diesel-engine. The D15 is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel 4-cylinder unit developing 121PS @ 3500rpm of maximum power 300Nm @ 1750-2500rpm of peak torque. For now, Mahindra is only offering the Marazzo with a 6-speed manual transmission. The engine has been designed to keep NVH levels low. Using lightweight materials has kept the total engine weight at a low 141kg, an offset crank, patent-pending scissor-gears and a dual-mass flywheel have been added to reduce NVH. A petrol engine and automatic transmission will also be offered on the Marazzo once BSVI norms kick in, in 2019.

With a massive gulf between an ageing Ertiga, which is due for an update soon, and the much higher priced Innova Crysta, the competitively priced Marazzo offers a practical, spacious and comfortable option for people looking for a family MPV and thus seems to have checked all the right boxes.

The Marazzo's growing popularity is likely to help Mahindra see an uptick in sales in the coming months.Interestingly, Mahindra had reported a drop in PV sales by 16% YoY in September. But attributed it to Shraadh (mourning period for Hindus) and higher fuel prices. Now, with bookings for Marazzo running high, waiting periods on the MPV have even climbed to 6 weeks in some parts of the country.

Here is what Mahindra had to say on successfully crossing the bookings landmark.

Press Release:

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has announced that the globally engineered Marazzo has garnered 10,000+ bookings in just over a month since its launch.



Engineered for excellence, the Marazzo has generated a lot of interest among buyers with its bold and aerodynamic design, smooth ride, agile handling, luxurious space for up to 8 people, quietest cabin and industry-first Surround Cool Technology.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We thank our customers for the tremendous response and are delighted with the number of bookings received for the Marazzo within just 1 month. This reaffirms the immense popularity Marazzo has garnered in such short time. Marazzo has been highly-appreciated by the auto community and buyers alike for its excellent value proposition.”

The Marazzo has been co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and the legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina. It has been engineered in collaboration with Mahindra North American Technical Centre and the Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai, making the Marazzo a globally engineered product.

Source: zigwheels.com