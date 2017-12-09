LIVE Updates: 35.52 Per Cent Voter Turnout Till Noon

Voting for the first phase of the crucial Gujarat assembly polls began today on 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions.

LIVE UPDATES

- 35.52% voting was recorded till noon.

- Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he is beginning to question 'my unwavering faith in the machines and their infallibility' on reports of EVM malfunctioning.

- Around 11 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the initial two hours during polling on 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions in the first phase of the crucial Gujarat assembly polls.

-Wherever there are complaints of EVM malfunctioning, it should be dealt with immediately, says senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

-Have replaced two machines and one VVPAT, you cannot really call it a technical error, these are electronic items there can be some issues. Now everything is okay & voting has started, says Vipul Goti, Master Trainer, Election Commission in Surat's Varaccha.

- Faulty EVMs in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth in Surat's Varaccha has been replaced. Total number of EVMs to be used in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2017 is 27,158 and the total number of polling stations is 24,689.

-Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara cast his vote in Rajkot.

-Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel casts his vote in Bharuch's Ankleshwar, confident that 'Congress will win more than 110 seats.'

- CM Vijay Rupani among the firsts to casts his vote in Rajkot. He is contesting against Congress’ Indranil Rajyaguru from Rajkot-West seat.

- The Congress President nominee Rahul Gandhi took to twitter to appeal for high turnover for the elections.

'Voters' participation is the soul of a democracy. I welcome first time voters and youth voting for the Gujarat polls. I appeal the public of Gujarat to vote in large numbers and make this aspect for democracy succesful,' he tweeted.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged the voters, particularly the youngsters, to cast their votes and turnout in record numbers.

"Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise," he said in a tweet.

After a campaign that often turned vituperative, around 2.12 crore voters would be exercising their franchise in Modi's home state to choose between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

A total of 977 candidates are in fray for the first phase polls.

Prominent candidates for today's battle include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), and Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli).

The election is viewed as a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of soon-to-be Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The campaign shaped up as a duel between Modi and Gandhi, and often turned personal.

The poll narrative kept changing with issues such as the Ayodhya title suit, Gandhi's imminent elevation as Congress president and his visits to temples being raised by BJP leaders.

Gandhi emerged as the Congress' pivot to take on the might of the prime minister on his home turf.

While Modi addressed about 15 rallies, Gandhi spent more than seven days in Saurashtra and south Gujarat, addressing a number of meetings.

(Inputs from agencies)