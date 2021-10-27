BAN vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim Give Bangladesh Steady Start

England will look for their second straight win in Group 1 when they clash with Bangladesh in a Super-12 T20 World Cup 2021 match in Abu Dhabi Wednesday afternoon. Bangladesh lost their first match against Sri Lanka after both teams qualified to this stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. England will be upbeat after their win against defending champions West Indies. More than the win, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid's ability to spin out the Caribbeans for a paltry 55, will inspire Eoin Morgan's team to keep Bangladesh in check. Interestingly, this will be the first time England and Bangladesh will clash in a T20 international. The Bangla Tigers will need a solid team effort to match England. So far, Mohammad Naim has shown with the bat with two fifties in three innings but the top and middle order will have to do more. Shakib Al Hasan remains the fulcrum of the Bangladesh team but they will need more match-winners at this stage of the competition. England's batting remains a worry. Morgan's poor form that started with the IPL 2021 in UAE continues. But there is enough experience in the England top half as Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are perfectly capable of grabbing quick runs. Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs ENG here.

After a couple of fours in the first over, Chris Woakes silences the fireworks giving just three runs in the second. Liton Das (9*) and Md Naim (4*). Bangladesh 13/0 (2)

15:35 PM IST: Solid start

England captain Eoin Morgan starts with spin straightaway. Moeen Ali concedes two runs in first four balls before Liton Das hits the final two for a couple of fours to take 10 runs from the opening over for Bangladesh.

15:18 PM IST: Captains speak

Eoin Morgan: We know how this wicket will behave since our boys have played here during the IPL 2021. We would have bowled first since we have been good at chasing recently.

Mahmudullah: We want to put some runs on board and defend it. Just a change for us. Shoriful is in for Saifuddin.

15:11 PM IST: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

15:05 PM IST: Toss

Bangladesh have won the toss and they will bat first.

14:58 PM IST: Team news

Mohammad Saifuddin, who performed brilliantly in the last four matches is ruled out of the tournament due to back pain. Rubel Hossain, who is with the team as a reserve, has been named as his replacement.

14:49 PM IST: Head-to-head

Incidentally, Bangladesh have never played England in a T20 international match and this would be their first meeting.

14:33 PM IST: Welcome

Hello and welcome to another T20 World Cup 2021 live coverage, this time it's England taking on Bangladesh.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Tom Curran

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain