Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
NAM Vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Namibia Bowl First Against Scotland

Get here ICC Men's T20 World Cup live cricket scores of Super-12 match between Namibia vs Scotland. NAM enjoy a 2-0 head-to-head record against SCO.

Namibia have been the surprise package of this T20 World Cup 2021. Follow live cricket scores of Namibia vs Scotland here. | Photo: ICC-Getty

2021-10-27T19:23:24+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 7:23 pm

If the T20 World Cup was expanded to inspire the Associate nation and give them a chance to rub shoulders with the big boys of the game, the ICC plan has been very successful. So to see Namibia play in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup alongside India and Pakistan is a joy. Namibia’s win over Ireland in Round 1 to qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage wasn’t a fluke. It was, in fact, a result of hard work, determination and self-belief. Namibia’s qualification for the tournament proper has already left an impact back home and the Gerhard Erasmus’ side would look to build on the momentum when they face Scotland in Abu Dhabi, UAE tonight. Meanwhile, Scotland are coming into this match after being spanked by Afghanistan on Monday. Kyle Coetzer & Co were bowled out for just 60 while chasing 191. The Scots turned heads when they stunned Bangladesh on the opening day of the tournament and were on a three-match winning streak before the collapse against the Afghans. Follow live cricket scores of Namibia vs Scotland Super-12 T20 World Cup match here.

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

7:08 PM IST: Playing XIs

Namibia are unchanged. And one forced change for Scotland. Craig Wallace comes in for injured Kyle Coetzer (finger). Richie Berrington is leading Scotland today. Here are the playing XIs -

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

7:03 PM IST: Toss

Namibia win the toss, and they will bowl first against Scotland.

Squads

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.

