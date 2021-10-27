Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Beat Scotland In Super 12 To Continue Dream Run

Namibia, who had beaten Ireland and the Netherlands to qualify for Super 12, restricted Scotland to 109 for eight, then chased down the target with five balls to spare.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Beat Scotland In Super 12 To Continue Dream Run
Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann won the player of the match of this first over exploits against Scotland. | AP Photo

Trending

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Beat Scotland In Super 12 To Continue Dream Run
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T23:28:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 11:28 pm

Debutants Namibia got themselves out of a difficult situation in a low-scoring game to record a memorable four-wicket win over Scotland in their opening Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Namibia, who had beaten Ireland and Netherlands to qualify for the Super 12 stage, restricted Scotland to 109 for eight after left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann struck thrice in a sensational first over.

It should have been a straight forward chase but Scotland made it extremely tough for Namibia on a slow pitch.

The Scottish spin trio of Chris Greaves, Mark Watt and Michael Lesk were able to maintain the pressure on Namibia batters but the seasoned David Wiese (16 off 15) and JJ Smith (32 not out off 23) found a way to break the shackles.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Wiese was dismissed when Namibia was close to the finishing line but Smit ensured his team crossed the finishing line in the 20th over with a six over point.

Openers Craig Williams (23) and Michael van Lingen (18) made a sedate start to the run chase and though runs were hard to come by, the required run rate was never an issue.

Scotland bowled their heart out but their batters inability to put enough runs on the board led to their downfall.

Earlier, 23-year-old Trumpelmann got the ball to shape back into the right-hander from the word go and the one that went away with the angle also troubled the Scotland top-order.

George Munsey played on the first ball of the match before Trumpelmann had Calum Macleod caught behind off an angled delivery as the batter anticipated a lethal inswinger.

The next ball was the inswinger and Richard Berrington, who was leading Scotland in place of injured Kyle Coetzer, could do little about it. He reviewed the on-field umpire's decision but DRS found the ball clipping the leg-stump.

Scotland were reeling at 18 for four after all-rounder David Wiese trapped Craig Wallace in front of the stumps with a ball that skidded on to the batter's pads.

With their opponents in dire straits, Namibia could have attacked more after the first six overs. Michael Leask (44 off 27) joined opener Matthew Cross (19 off 33) in the middle and the duo steadied the ship with a 39-run stand.

Another left-arm pacer, Jan Frylinck, found Wallace stumps' from around the wicket to reduce Scotland to 57 for five.

Leask got the much-needed boundaries to take the team closer to the 100-run mark before falling to JJ Smit in the 17th over.

Considering their disastrous start, Scotland did well to get past 100.

Nambia were also brilliant in the last five overs, conceding only 25 runs and taking three wickets.

Tags

PTI Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Namibia national cricket team Scotland national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL: Sourav Ganguly Steps Down As ATK Mohun Bagan Director To Avoid Conflict Of Interest

IPL: Sourav Ganguly Steps Down As ATK Mohun Bagan Director To Avoid Conflict Of Interest

Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat Create Records For Second Consecutive Day At National Aquatics

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket

Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah Blames Batsmen For T20 World Cup Loss Vs England

Men’s Boxing World Championships: Indian Boxers Continue Unbeaten Run, Nishant Dev Enters 2nd Round

T20 World Cup 2021: All-Round England Crush Bangladesh By 8 Wickets To Make Two In Two

Former IPL Boss Lalit Modi Questions CVC Capital's Entry Into Cash-Rich League

National Sports Awards: Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Sunil Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Sports

SCO Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Scotland For First-ever Super 12 Win - Highlights

SCO Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Scotland For First-ever Super 12 Win - Highlights

French Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth's Fight Ends In Agony

French Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth's Fight Ends In Agony

New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Joins Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga In Century Club

New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Joins Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga In Century Club

Why Pakistan Cricket Team Is Flying High In T20 World Cup 2021 - Three Reasons Explained

Why Pakistan Cricket Team Is Flying High In T20 World Cup 2021 - Three Reasons Explained

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

IPL: Sourav Ganguly Steps Down As ATKMB Director

IPL: Sourav Ganguly Steps Down As ATKMB Director

Soumitra Bose / ATK Mohun Bagan is owned by Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group, which will now own an IPL team based out of Lucknow.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement