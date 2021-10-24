BAN Vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Nasum Ahmed Dismisses Kusal Perera In First Over

Bangladesh, relatively richer in cumulative experience, clash with Sri Lanka in a Super-12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Sunday. Both teams qualified from the Round 1 stage of the tournament in UAE and Oman. Bangladesh are yet to capitalise on the amount of T20 experience they have. Shakib Al Hasan, among the leading all-rounders in the world, has led the Bangladesh Tigers well but the entire team needs to rally around him. Sri Lanka, with a very attractive bowling attack, will remember that Scotland had upset Bangladesh and Mahmudullah's team is quite prone to a batting collapse. Sri Lanka are coming off the back of three comfortable wins against the Netherlands, Ireland and Namibia which saw them top Group A and will provide stern opposition to Bangladesh Tigers, who head to the UAE after previously playing in Oman. Follow here live cricket scores of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka.

17:32 PM IST: Dream start

What a start for Bangladesh. Playing in place of Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed dismisses Kusal Perera for just 1, clean bowled. Sri Lanka 4/1 (1).

17:18 PM IST: Bangladesh 171/4 in 20 overs

Bangladesh have picked up the pace in the tournament as far as their batting are concerned. This is their third consecutive 150-plus score after a shock loss to Scotland in the opener. Credit goes to Mohammed Naim and Mushfiqur Naim for the way they batted. The onus is on the bowlers now to defend. Can they do it?

17:09 PM IST: Rahim reaches fifty

Sixth T20 international fifty for Mushfiqur Rahim. He takes a single off Lahiru Kumara to reach his milestone. Bangladesh also reach 150-run mark. Rahim's scores vs SL in T20s since 2018 -- 66*, 6, 72*, 28, 50* (today)

17:02 PM IST: Rahim nears fifty

A boundary each from Mushfiqur Rahim and Afif Hossain takes Bangladesh to 140/3 after 17 overs. Rahim needs six runs for his fifty.

16:56 PM IST: Naim departs

Binura Fernando finally has the last laugh. Mohammed Naim gives him a simple return catch to head home for 62 off 52 balls. Time for Mushfiqur Rahim to take charge. Bangladesh 129/3 (16.1)

16:52 PM IST: Rahim picking up pace

Mushfiqur Rahim is slowly picking the pace. He hits Wanindu Hasaranga for back-to-back fours in the 15th over. Mohammad Naim (56*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (34*). Bangladesh 118/2 (15)

16:45 PM IST: Double joy

Hark work paid off. Mohammed Naim brings up his fifty with a boundary over the bowler's head, off Lahiru Kumara. It also brings 100 up for Bangla Tigers. Naim (55*), Rahim (24*), Bangladesh 107/2 (14)

16:39 PM IST: Rahim hits another big hit

Looks like Musfiqur Rahim wants to hit sixes for Bangladesh today only. The right-hander clears the boundary for the second time in the innings. Bangladesh 96/2 (13)

16:37 PM IST: Shanaka bowls tight

What an over by Dasun Shanaka! Just four runs at this crunch time. Mohammad Naim (45*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (14*). Bangladesh 87/2 (12)

16:31 PM IST: Rahim's hits first six

Mushfiqur hits the first six of the innings, a slogweep, down on his knee to connect in perfection. Baring that six, Wanindu Hasaranga gives singles in each of the rest five balls. Bangladesh 83/2 (11). Rahim (12*) and Mohammed Naim (43*).

16:26 PM IST: Halfway stage

At the halfway stage, Bangladesh are riding on Mohammed Naim's unbeaten 40. The Sri Lankan bowlers will be proud with the way they bowled, especially picking up the priced wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Mushfiqur Rahim is accompanying Naim. Bangladesh 72/2 (10).

16:14 PM IST: Shakib out

Oh My My! Shakib Al Hasan's stay at the crease is cut short by a Chamika Karunaratne delivery. Shakib gets beaten and sees his leg-stump uprooted for 10. Bangladesh 56/2 (7.4)

16:10 PM IST" 50 up for Bangla

Tough first over for Charith Asalanka as Shakib Al Hasan dispatches him for a couple of boundaries. 50 up for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan (10*) and Mohammad Naim (27). Bangladesh 55/1 (7)

16:05 PM IST: Kumara picks Liton

Lahiru Kumara finally breaks the Bangladesh opening stand, dismisses Liton Das for 16. Mohammad Naim still at the crease with Shakib Al Hasan joining. Bangladesh 41/1 (6).

16:01 PM IST : Bangaldesh build on

A boundary each in the next two overs has kept the Bangladesh scoreboard ticking. Pretty improved batting from Liton Das, who has struggled in this tournament before this match. Liton Das (15*) and Mohammad Naim (21*). Bangladesh 38/0 (5).

15:49 PM IST: Sizzling Karunaratne

Chamika Karunaratne is constantly hitting the deck at 150kph. Three times in this over with highest of 146kph. Indian fans might remember SRH's Umran Malik in IPL 2021. Only a boundary from Mohammad Naim in this over. Liton Das (8*) and Mohammad Naim (21*). Bangladesh 21/0 (3).

15:41 PM IST: Liton hits first boundary

First four of the match. Liton Das flicks down the leg side, gets an inside edge to run away to fine leg boundary, off Binura Fernando. Das shuffles to flick and gets an inside edge that eludes the keeper and speeds away to the fine leg fence. Seven runs from the over. Bangladesh 9/0 (2).

15:39 PM IST: In Case You Missed It

ICYMI, Sri Lanka have been so far unbeaten in the last three matches in the ongoing competition. While Bangladesh made a brilliant comeback with back-to-back matches after a shock loss against Scotland in their opener.

15:37 PM IST: Tight start from SL

Brilliant first over from Chamika Karunaratne. Just two runs from the opening over. Liton Das (1*) and Mohammad Naim (1*). Bangladesh 2/0 (1).

15:25 PM IST: Stat

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals in 2021 with 55 wickets.

15:20 PM IST: Stat Sri Lanka’s top-order has struggled so much since July 2019 that they are the only side to average below 19 and strike rate at under 110.

15: 14 PM IST: Head-To-Head

Sri Lanka enjoy a 7-4 head-to-head against Bangladesh in T20 internationals. The two teams have met in T20 World Cup only once with the Island nation prevailing through.

15: 10 PM IST: PLAYING XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

15:08 PM IST: Captains speak

Dasun Shanaka (SL): Our bowlers are doing a good job for us. We have a minor change. Binura Fernando gets a match in place of Maheesh Theekshana.

Mahmudullah (BAN): We would have batted first had we won the toss. We also have a change. Taskin Ahmed isn't playing today. Nasum Ahmed comes in.

15:03 PM IST: Toss:

Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bowl first.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed , Soumya Sarkar

Binura Fernando to Naim, out Caught&Bowled!! Naim c and b Binura Fernando 62(52) [4s-6]