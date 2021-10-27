Live Streaming Of England Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Watch ENG Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

England face Bangladesh in the 20th match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday. England started their campaign with a resounding six-wicket win over defending champions West Indies, and will look to continue their winning momentum in Group 1. For Bangladesh, who survived a tough Group A in the first round to make Super 12, it will be a fresh start. They suffered a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka.

Despite the absence of star players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran, Eoin Morgan's England are one of the title contenders. And they have shown it in the fixture against the Windies. The 2010 champions will start as favourites against Bangladesh. But Mahmudullah's Tigers are known for their fighting spirit.

In Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow etc, England still have match-winners. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will continue to rely on star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, prodigious pacer Mustafizur Rahman and veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim.

Expect a thriller at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The England vs Bangladesh cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

The live streaming of England vs Bangladesh match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar and JioTV apps. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST, with toss happening half-hour earlier.

Bangladesh have played 116 T20Is so far, and have a win-loss record of 43-71. There were two no results too.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.