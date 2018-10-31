After registering their biggest victory over the West Indies in Mumbai, India will enter the fifth and final ODI match knowing well enough that a successful outing will give them yet another series win at home. India have not lost a home series since 2015. And at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, India can win their sixth successive home series.

Last time India lost a series at home was in 2015 against South Africa. After that, India had won series against New Zealand, England, Australia, New Zealand again and Sri Lanka. And against the Windies, India last lost a home series in 2002-03. If India win on Thursday, it will be their fifth successive win at home, and eighth on the trot against the Windies.

The five-match series has witnessed a tie and three high-scoring matches with the hosts facing unexpected resistance, including a shock defeat at Pune. With a 2-1 lead, India will start the final match as the obvious favourites, but the weather is expected to play a part with showers predicted.

Virat Kohli's men bounced back from the loss in the third match at Pune to record a massive 224-run win at Mumbai. The home team will hope to carry the momentum into the series decider in the Southern city.

The last ODI played in Kerala was also between the two teams, which was won by the visiting side, then a force in world cricket. In that Kochi match, Windies thrashed India by 124 runs with Marlon Samuels hitting a 116-ball 126 in their total of 321/6. In reply, India could manage only 197, with Shikhar Dhawan top scoring (68).

Jason Holder's men will look to seek inspiration from their illustrious predecessors and level the series when the Greenfield International Stadium host is first ODI match.

With the series being the first in the run-up to the 50-overs World Cup in England in June next year, the two sides are more or less aiming to zero in on the combination for the showpiece.

While Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in superlative form, scoring three and two centuries respectively, Ambati Rayudu, backed by the skipper, has also been among the runs.

The rest of the batsmen haven't quite had the impact they would have liked to. The flamboyant Dhawan has not capitalised on the starts while veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni has found runs hard to come by.

Left out of the T20 squad for the T20I series against the Windies and Australia, the former India captain will hope to make a contribution with the bat, too, even though his work behind the wickets has been stupendous, to say the least.

Dhoni stands on the cusp of a milestone, needing one run to reach the 10000-mark in India colours (he has scored 124 runs for Asia XI).

The return of Jasprit Bumrah has added value to the Indian team and he proved his worth in the two games he has played while the young Khaleel Ahmed showed he's learning with an impressive spell at the Brabourne Stadium.

Kohli will expect the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar to raise his level of play in the series finale after moderate returns. The seamer has been recalled following a rest.

The spinners have done the damage with most of the Caribbean batsmen struggling to cope with Kuldeep Yadav, while Yuzvendra Chahal was benched for the fourth ODI in favour of Ravindra Jadeja.

The visitors, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in the one-dayers after being routed in the Tests.

Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have impressed the most, having logged a century each while underlining their abilities. Captain Holder has shown he can handle the Indian spinners pretty well but the other batsmen have not covered themselves with glory.

Holder will be hoping that the team improves collectively to snatch a win and deny India a series triumph. It is easier said than done but the young West Indies squad has shown they have the talent but not the requisite temperament.

The participation of off-spinner Ashley Nurse, who has been a consistent performer, is in doubt after he suffered an injury during the Mumbai game. His absence could affect the hopes of the Windies in the all-important game.

The final ODI, the second international game to be played at the new greenfield stadium in the city, is expected to draw a full house but the weather holds the key.

India are likely to field the same XI which played at Mumbai. But it will not be a surprise if Windies drop one of the openers with both Chandrapaul Hemraj and Kieran Powell struggling. Right-handed opener Sunil Ambris can replace Hemraj.

Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmeyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

(With PTI inputs)