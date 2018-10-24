﻿
Kuldeep Yadav replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the XI for India. Windies handed Obed McCoy his ODI debut, replaced Oshane Thomas.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 October 2018
AP Photo
2018-10-24T14:21:23+0530
Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first at Vizag. There's one change for India, with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Khaleel Ahmed.

Windies also made one change. Obed McCoy makes his ODIn debut, he replaced Oshane Thomas.

Kohli, who's in the brink of becoming the quickest batsman to reach 10000 ODI runs, said that India need to post a good total to give bowlers a chance.  He also revealed that the top is "nice and hard."

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

UPDATES

2:30 PM: India lost both the opener Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma inside the first nine overs. 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Jason Holder Visakhapatnam India Vs West Indies Cricket Sports

