India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest to notch up 10000 ODI runs, in terms of innings, during the second match against the West Indies at Visakhapatnam.

Kohli, 29, took just 205 innings to reach the landmark, thus beating Sachin Tendulkar's 17-year-old record. In 2001, Tendulkar became the first ever player to score 1000 ODI runs. He took 259 innings.

Since then 11 players – Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuria, Mahela Jaywardene, Izamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara, Tillakratne Dilshan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni – have reached the mark. Dhoni's runs, however, included those scored while playing for Asia XI.

Ganguly was the second fastest, reaching the mark in his 263th innings.

Kohli reached the mark off the third ball of the 37th over, bowled by Ashley Nurse.

The right-handed batsman took 10 years and 66 daysto reach the mark, now a record. Dravid, who took 10 years and 317 days, was the previous record holder.

Kohli has been on a record breaking spree. On Sunday, he became the quickest to score 60 international hundreds.

Kohli made his ODI debut at Dambulla, on August 18, 2008 against Sri Lanka. He managed only 12 runs, but since then established himself as one of the greatest batsmen.

He entered Vizag match needing another 81 runs. His 9919 runs were scored at an average of 58.69 in 204 innings (212 matches).

He has 36 hundreds and 48 fifties.