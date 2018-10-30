﻿
India won the match by 224 runs. It was India's biggest win over the Windies and also their biggest overall.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 October 2018
Screengrab
2018-10-30T15:03:30+0530
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's position in the Indian team has come under severe scrutiny after a string of poor batting performances, but the former captain is still rocking behind the stumps.

Dhoni, 37, conjured up yet another lightning fast stumping during the fourth ODI match against the Windies at Mumbai on Monday.

In the 28th over of the Windies's chase, Keemo Paul witnessed Dhoni's brilliance first hand. Paul, on his front foot, tried to play a defensive shot against Ravindra Jadeja's turning delivery. But the ball beat the bat and to his shock, the bails have already been dislodged when regained position form the stretch. Look at his reaction.

India won the match by 224 runs. It was India's biggest win over the Windies and also their biggest overall.

India took a 2-1 lead an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five match series. The fifth and final match of the series will be played at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

