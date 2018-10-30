The ongoing limited-overs' series between India and the West Indies has so far witnessed how dominating Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can be. They have together scored 746 runs with five centuries.

At Guwahati, they have stitched a 246-run stand to help India chase down a 323-run target set by the Windies. In the next match at Vizag, Kohli scored 157 but Rohit could manage only four runs. Rohit again failed, scoring only eight runs while Kohli hit 107. Then, came Rohit's chance to shine again.

In the fourth match at Mumbai, Rohit score 162 to help India set a massive 378-run target for the Windies. It's like they have taken turns to punish the Windies.

They are also the leading century makers in 2018. Kohli has six, while Rohit has 5. Kohli is also the highest run-getter with 1169 runs while Rohit is at third, with 967. England's Jonny Bairstow is second with 1025 runs.

The fifth and final ODI match will be played at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.