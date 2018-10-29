Follow live score and updates from the fourth ODI match between India and West Indies being played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Updates

India Innings

Over 5 || Score 25/0 (Rohit Sharma 16; Shikhar Dhawan 8)

Kemar Roach and Jason Holder continued with the new ball. Skipper leaked only three runs in the fourth over, but Roach was not so lucky. Rohit hit the penultimate ball of the next over for a huge six, some 99 metre long. Nine runs from the over.

Over 3 || Score 13/0 (Rohit Sharma 9; Shikhar Dhawan 4)

Four runs from the third over, a boundary from the balde of Shikhar Dhawan. The left handed opener stood tall and found the gap through cover. Roach has conceded nine runs from two runs.

In the previous over, Skipper Jason Holder, despite conceding a boundary off the first ball, managed to produce five dot balls. Four runs from the second over.

Over 1 || Score 5/0 (Rohit Sharma 5; Shikhar Dhawan 0)

Good first over for India. Rohit Sharma hit the first delivery for a four, played uppishly over cover, then took a single. Shikhar Dhawan blocked the remaining four deliveries. Kemar Roach's not happy.

For the first time at Brabourne, a bell was rung to announce the start of the match. And doing the honours was none other than Sachin Tendulkar, in the presence of dignitaries.

India captain predicts a high-scoring match. Here's what he said: "We're going to bat first. Looks like a pretty nice and hard surface. There is not much dew around in the second innings is what we've heard and the ball tends to move around in the evening."

And he sounded confident of India's batting line-up, yes, with Jhadhav and Jadeja on.

"This is generally a high-scoring ground and this looks a good wicket. We've got depth in our batting today so we can really go hard and ask them to chase it down," he added.

Windies captain said they are happy bowling first.

"We are happy to bowl first. The last game is gone. Credit to the boys [for their performance]. The series is tied 1-1 and we are geared up to go," he said.

Toss

Virat Kohli won toss for the fourth time in the series. And India will bat first. Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja are back, in place of Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal, for India, while Keemo Paul replaced Obed McCoy in the Windies XI.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

Windies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul