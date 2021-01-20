January 20, 2021
Corona
Telangana Healthworker Dies After Jab; Officials Say Death Unrelated To Covid Vaccine

The district AEFI (adverse events after immunisation) committee is examining the matter and it would submit its report to the state AEFI committee, the release said.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Representational Image
PTI
2021-01-20T17:05:39+05:30
In Telangana's Nirmal district, a 42-year-old healthcare worker who had been administered the Covid-19 vaccination died early Wednesday after complaining of chest pain. Preliminary findings suggest that death is not linked to the coronavirus jab, a health official said. 

The worker was inoculated on Tuesday morning around 11:30 am at a primary health centre in Nirmal and is believed to have developed chest pains late night around 2:30 am. The personnel was declared dead on arrival to the district hospital, at about 5:30 am, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a press release.

"Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination," it said.

As per the guidelines, a post-mortem would be conducted by a team of doctors. The district AEFI (adverse events after immunisation) committee is examining the matter and it would submit its report to the state AEFI committee, the release said.

The state AEFI committee would, in turn, furnish its report to the central AEFI panel for taking a view, it added. The inoculation drive began in the state on January 16.

With PTI inputs

