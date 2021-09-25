Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi citing US Vice President Kamala Harris remarks took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T20:50:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 8:50 pm

Citing US Vice President Kamala Harris remarks over “protecting democracies and institutions”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Did he(Modi) get it," Gandhi said in an Instagram post.

Harris in her remarks during a joint presser with Modi in US had said:"It is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world and that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to, of course, to protect democracies in the best interests of the people of our countries”.

Modi is on a visit to the US.

He held discussions with Harris on Friday and met President Joe Biden. (With PTI inputs)

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Kamala Harris New Delhi India-US Democracy Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

India’s Young Diplomat Sneha Dubey Gives Blistering Reply To Pakistan At UNGA Over Kashmir

India’s Young Diplomat Sneha Dubey Gives Blistering Reply To Pakistan At UNGA Over Kashmir

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Rescue Teams To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

‘Represent Country Proud To Be Known As Mother Of Democracy’: PM Modi At UNGA

Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani To Join Congress Along Kanhaiya Kumar

Media Trial Is Subverting Truth In Hathras Case, says Lawyer Of Accused

Sero Survey Finds 87 Percent Himachal Pradesh Develops Immunity Against Covid-19

Radical Forces Attempting To Gain Legitimacy Setting Dangerous Precedence: Rajnath Singh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

More from India

'Scarcity' Of Ventilators, Medical Facilities In Country; Need For Upgradation: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

'Scarcity' Of Ventilators, Medical Facilities In Country; Need For Upgradation: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Quad Not A Military Alliance But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

PM Modi Discusses Developing Trade, Economic Ties With President Biden : FS Shringla

PM Modi Discusses Developing Trade, Economic Ties With President Biden : FS Shringla

Read More from Outlook

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

Harish Manav / The new Punjab cabinet comprising 15 ministers will take oath on Sunday, the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced after having deliberations with the party high command.

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Seema Guha / Quad is to checkmate China’s growing profile as a nation giving humanitarian aid to nations across Asia and Pacific, and it wants to challenge China’s soft power bid in the region.

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores and updates of DC vs RR here. Delhi are on top of the points table along with Chennai Super Kings.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement