Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President

Citing US Vice President Kamala Harris remarks over “protecting democracies and institutions”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Did he(Modi) get it," Gandhi said in an Instagram post.

Harris in her remarks during a joint presser with Modi in US had said:"It is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world and that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to, of course, to protect democracies in the best interests of the people of our countries”.

Modi is on a visit to the US.

He held discussions with Harris on Friday and met President Joe Biden. (With PTI inputs)