IIT-Madras, BHU Among 5 Public Institutes Awarded Institution of Eminence Status BY HRD Ministry

IIT-Madras, BHU Among 5 Public Institutes Awarded Institution of Eminence Status BY HRD Ministry

The decision was taken following a recommendation made by the University Grants Commission last month on the basis of the advice of an Empowered Expert Committee.

PTI 05 September 2019
The HRD Ministry on Thursday awarded Institution of Eminence (IoE) status to five public institutes including Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Hyderabad, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur.

"Orders have been issued to five public institutions including IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, DU and University of Hyderabad, declaring them as IoEs," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

"Letter of Intent for granting the IoE status have been issued to five private universities including Amrita Vidyapeetham, Tamil Nadu; Jamia Hamdard University; Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha; and Bharti Institute, Mohali," he added.

