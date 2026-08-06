Arshad Nadeem Reveals Reason Behind Commonwealth Games Disappointment Ahead Of Lausanne Return

Arshad Nadeem said social media criticism hurt after his ninth-place finish at the 2026 Commonwealth Games
The Olympic champion blamed Glasgow's cold weather for affecting his rhythm and performance
Nadeem will next compete at the Lausanne Diamond League on August 21 against Neeraj Chopra and other top throwers
Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem has spoken publicly for the first time following his disappointing outing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, admitting that the criticism he received on social media after the event was painful but insisting he remains determined to bounce back.
Nadeem, who etched his name into history at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a record-breaking 92.97-metre throw to win Pakistan's first Olympic athletics gold medal, endured a difficult competition in Glasgow.
The 29-year-old finished ninth in the men's javelin final with a best effort of 77.41 metres, missing out on the top eight and failing to defend the Commonwealth Games title he won in Birmingham in 2022 with a Games-record throw of 90.18 metres.
Explaining the circumstances surrounding his performance, Nadeem said the unusually cold weather in Glasgow affected his preparation and rhythm throughout the competition.
"I don't want to offer excuses for what happened, but those making hurtful and disrespectful comments about me should realise that I am a son of the soil and have brought medals for this country in the past."
Cold Conditions Hampered Nadeem's Performance
The men's javelin final proved challenging for several competitors, with fluctuating weather conditions leading to multiple foul throws during the event. According to Nadeem, maintaining rhythm and muscle flexibility became increasingly difficult as temperatures dropped.
"It becomes very difficult for a Javelin Thrower to keep his body muscles and rhythm consistent and fluid during the throws because of the cold."
Despite his struggles, the event produced a high-quality podium. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage claimed the gold medal with a throw of 89.75 metres, while India's Neeraj Chopra secured silver and Yash Vir Singh took bronze. It marked the first time two Indian javelin throwers finished on the Commonwealth Games podium together.
Olympic Champion Focused on Bouncing Back
Although the result represented one of the biggest setbacks of his career since becoming Olympic champion, Nadeem stressed that success has not changed his personality or approach to the sport.
"My parents have brought me up to remain grounded and never forget my roots. I am not arrogant because of money or fame."
Looking ahead, the Pakistani star remains optimistic about returning to his best.
"I believe that it is my job to put in all the hard work and commitment but at the end of the day it is up to Allah what he has planned for me. I can try to give my best. I have reconciled with the Commonwealth Games performance because I know I can do much better."
Nadeem's next assignment will be the Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on August 21, where he is expected to renew his rivalry with Neeraj Chopra, Pathirage and several of the world's leading javelin throwers.
The event will offer the Olympic champion an immediate opportunity to put the disappointment of Glasgow behind him and re-establish himself among the sport's elite.