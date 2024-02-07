Formula 1: Sauber Unconcerned By Reported Investigation Into Gambling Partnership

The Sauber Formula 1 team says it is not concerned by a report that it could potentially face a fine in Switzerland over its sponsorship deal with online gambling company Stake. (More Motorsports News)

Swiss broadcaster SRF reported Tuesday that the national gambling regulator had opened proceedings against Sauber. The team is based in Switzerland, where gambling advertising by foreign companies is restricted. SRF reported a fine of up to 500,000 Swiss francs (USD 573,000) was possible.