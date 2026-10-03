India Vs Brazil LIVE Score, International Friendly: Blue Tigers' Penalty Shout Denied

India Vs Brazil Live Score: 15' | IND 0-0 BRA |
The relentless Vinicius makes his presence felt once more, driving dangerously in from the left flank before testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a sharp effort that forces the Indian keeper into a smart stop at his near post. From the resulting corner, Brazil threaten again as Marquinhos finds himself unmarked, but the defender can only glance his free header tamely across the face of goal, letting the Blue Tigers off the hook as the pressure mounts in Kolkata.
India Vs Brazil Live Score: 10' | IND 0-0 BRA |
The relentless Vinicius makes his presence felt once more, driving dangerously in from the left flank before testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a sharp effort that forces the Indian keeper into a smart stop at his near post. From the resulting corner, Brazil threaten again as Marquinhos finds himself unmarked, but the defender can only glance his free header tamely across the face of goal, letting the Blue Tigers off the hook as the pressure mounts in Kolkata.
India Vs Brazil Live Score: Kick-Off
And we're off in Kolkata, as India kick off, playing from left to right! This blockbuster international friendly against global powerhouse Brazil at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium marks a thrilling chapter in an ambitious series of high-profile fixtures that has pitted the Blue Tigers against elite opposition like Panama and Uruguay. Brazil waste no time looking to stamp their authority as Estevao starts brightly, though his early effort inside the box sails wide, offering the hosts an early let-off amidst the roaring home atmosphere.
India Vs Brazil Live Score: Substitutes
BRAZIL SUBS: Hugo Souza, Otavio, Gabriel, Jair Cunha, Mauro Junior, Vanderson, Vitor Reis, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Martinelli, Endrick, Rayan, Samuel Dias Lino.
INDIA SUBS: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Valpuia, Macarton Louis Nickson, Ricky John Shabong, Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.
India Vs Brazil Live Score: Check IND's Starting XI
India Vs Brazil Live Score: A High Profile journey
The India men’s national football team (Blue Tigers) embarked on a blockbuster series of high-profile international friendlies, squaring off against Panama, Brazil, and Uruguay. Under head coach Khalid Jamil, the new-look, youthful Indian squad kicked off the stretch against CONCACAF side Panama in Bengaluru, before heading to the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to test themselves against global royalty in five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil and South American powerhouse Uruguay. Facing three top-50 opponents back-to-back has given the team unprecedented exposure and an invaluable measuring stick against elite World Cup-calibre opposition.
India Vs Brazil Live Score: Check BRA's Starting XI
Brazil Starting XI: Marquinhos, Danilo, Vinicius Jr, Estevao, Matheuzinho, Arthur Dias, Pedro, Andrey Santos, Pedro Morisco, Gabriel Bontempo
India Vs Brazil Live Score: Exciting Action Awaits Fans
Brazil team is out for practice and the stands are gradually filling in. They are starting with little warm ups and are yet to take the ball. It is going to be a historic affair and fans are awaiting some crazy football.
India Vs Brazil Live Score: Greeting!
Hello and Namaste! Welcome to our live coverage from the India vs Brazil clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. We will be bringing you real-time updates, tactical breakdowns, live scores, and instant analysis as both sides battle it out on the pitch.