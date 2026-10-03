India Vs Brazil LIVE Score, International Friendly: Blue Tigers' Penalty Shout Denied

India VS Brazil Live Score (October 3rd): India gets its biggest football night yet. Brazil, five-time world champions, is all set to face India, a national team still strying to break into Asia's top tier, at Salt Lake Stadium. Brazil sit fifth in the world rankings and will face India for the first time in an international match. The squad includes Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, midfield star Bruno Guimaraes and veteran Marquinhos. The Khalid Jamil side are coming on the back of a gritty 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru on September 25, taking the lead through Ryan Williams. That performance suggested a developing identity built around compact defending, direct transitions and attacking the spaces available. Brazil will test every part of it as India are unlikely to enjoy sustained possession and could spend long periods defending around their own box.

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3 Oct 2026, 07:50:00 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 15' | IND 0-0 BRA | The relentless Vinicius makes his presence felt once more, driving dangerously in from the left flank before testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a sharp effort that forces the Indian keeper into a smart stop at his near post. From the resulting corner, Brazil threaten again as Marquinhos finds himself unmarked, but the defender can only glance his free header tamely across the face of goal, letting the Blue Tigers off the hook as the pressure mounts in Kolkata.

3 Oct 2026, 07:48:31 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: 10' | IND 0-0 BRA | The relentless Vinicius makes his presence felt once more, driving dangerously in from the left flank before testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a sharp effort that forces the Indian keeper into a smart stop at his near post. From the resulting corner, Brazil threaten again as Marquinhos finds himself unmarked, but the defender can only glance his free header tamely across the face of goal, letting the Blue Tigers off the hook as the pressure mounts in Kolkata.

3 Oct 2026, 07:37:09 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Kick-Off And we're off in Kolkata, as India kick off, playing from left to right! This blockbuster international friendly against global powerhouse Brazil at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium marks a thrilling chapter in an ambitious series of high-profile fixtures that has pitted the Blue Tigers against elite opposition like Panama and Uruguay. Brazil waste no time looking to stamp their authority as Estevao starts brightly, though his early effort inside the box sails wide, offering the hosts an early let-off amidst the roaring home atmosphere.

3 Oct 2026, 07:31:25 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Substitutes BRAZIL SUBS: Hugo Souza, Otavio, Gabriel, Jair Cunha, Mauro Junior, Vanderson, Vitor Reis, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Martinelli, Endrick, Rayan, Samuel Dias Lino. INDIA SUBS: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Valpuia, Macarton Louis Nickson, Ricky John Shabong, Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.

3 Oct 2026, 07:19:56 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Check IND's Starting XI Ready to represent. 🇮🇳#INDBRA #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/tCPTdLtrCG — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 3, 2026

3 Oct 2026, 07:11:15 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: A High Profile journey The India men’s national football team (Blue Tigers) embarked on a blockbuster series of high-profile international friendlies, squaring off against Panama, Brazil, and Uruguay. Under head coach Khalid Jamil, the new-look, youthful Indian squad kicked off the stretch against CONCACAF side Panama in Bengaluru, before heading to the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to test themselves against global royalty in five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil and South American powerhouse Uruguay. Facing three top-50 opponents back-to-back has given the team unprecedented exposure and an invaluable measuring stick against elite World Cup-calibre opposition.

3 Oct 2026, 07:03:30 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Check BRA's Starting XI Brazil Starting XI: Marquinhos, Danilo, Vinicius Jr, Estevao, Matheuzinho, Arthur Dias, Pedro, Andrey Santos, Pedro Morisco, Gabriel Bontempo

3 Oct 2026, 06:50:19 pm IST India Vs Brazil Live Score: Exciting Action Awaits Fans Brazil team is out for practice and the stands are gradually filling in. They are starting with little warm ups and are yet to take the ball. It is going to be a historic affair and fans are awaiting some crazy football.