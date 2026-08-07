Uganda Footballer David Owori Killed in Kampala Robbery Attack

David Owori dies at 27 after being attacked by suspected robbers near his home in Kampala
Police are investigating as SC Villa, FUFA and the Uganda Cranes pay tribute to the defender and captain
Owori helped SC Villa win the 2024 Uganda Premier League title, their first in 20 years and a record 17th crown
SC Villa captain and Uganda international David Owori has been killed at the age of 27 after suffering fatal injuries in a robbery attack near his home in Kampala.
The incident took place on Tuesday night in Makindye, a suburb of the Ugandan capital, where Owori was reportedly confronted by suspected robbers attempting to steal his mobile phone and other belongings. Police said the footballer was fatally assaulted after resisting the robbery.
Witnesses told investigators that the attackers struck Owori with paving stones before taking his belongings and fleeing, leaving him unconscious on the roadside.
Passersby later found the defender and rushed him to a nearby medical clinic. He was subsequently transferred to a private hospital in Kampala, where he died from his injuries on Wednesday.
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said detectives had opened an investigation and were pursuing leads to identify those responsible.
“The scene of the incident has been documented and processed to ensure that all relevant evidence is collected and preserved,” Kawala said.
SC Villa spokesperson Asan Kasingye said Owori was attacked just outside his residence in Makindye.
“The player was ambushed by thugs as he approached his home, leaving him with life-threatening injuries before he was rushed to the medical facility,” Kasingye told journalists.
SC Villa later confirmed the death of their captain and paid tribute to his contribution to the club.
“We have lost more than a player - we have lost a leader, brother and friend,” the club said in a statement.
Known by the nickname Colgate, Owori was considered one of the most reliable and versatile footballers in Uganda. He played primarily as a right-back but was equally effective in midfield, earning praise for his tactical discipline and leadership.
Owori started his senior career with Vipers Sports Club in 2016 before moving to Europe, where he had spells with Spanish side Vélez CF and Swedish club Utsiktens BK. He returned to SC Villa in 2023 after two years abroad and quickly became one of the senior figures in the squad.
His second spell at the club coincided with a historic achievement. Owori helped SC Villa win the 2024 Uganda Premier League title, ending a 20-year wait for the championship and securing the club’s record-extending 17th league crown. His performances and influence within the team earned him a contract extension until January 2027.
At international level, Owori represented the Uganda Cranes during the qualification campaign for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and was widely regarded as a strong contender for future national team call-ups.
The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) described Owori as a major loss for Ugandan football.
“David was not just a footballer. He was both a leader and an inspiration to a generation,” FUFA said in a statement.
The federation added, “As Captain of SC Villa, he led with courage, humility and passion. In the Uganda Cranes jersey, he carried the hopes of a nation.”
It further stated, “We have lost a son, a leader and a star. His light on and off the pitch will never be forgotten.”
The Uganda Cranes also paid tribute, saying the national side had lost a football star who “carried the hopes” of Uganda.
Owori’s death has prompted widespread reaction across the country. Fans, teammates, football officials and politicians have called for a swift investigation and stronger action against violent crime in Kampala. Uganda’s Parliament observed a minute of silence in his honour on Wednesday.
The killing comes only weeks after another Ugandan athlete, rugby international Sydney Gongodyo, died after being attacked by a mob in Kampala after being mistaken for a thief.
Uganda’s National Council of Sports expressed concern about the recent spate of violent incidents involving athletes.
“Sadly, Ugandan sport has been hit with many such tragedies lately, and we hope for justice and a lasting solution,” the council said, as reported by The Guardian.
Owori’s death has sparked widespread grief across Uganda’s football community, with tributes pouring in from fans, teammates and officials.