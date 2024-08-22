Leverkusen the team to beat

Repeating its success is the biggest challenge for Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso's team played 53 competitive games last season and only lost one – 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League final. The Champions League will provide a tougher challenge this season, potentially with knock-on effects in the Bundesliga. Summer transfer activity has been relatively quiet with much of the focus on defender Jonathan Tah's transfer to Bayern. The player wants to go with just a year left on his contract, but Bayern and Leverkusen are yet to reach final agreement on a fee.