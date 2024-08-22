Football

Bundesliga 2024-25 Preview: Bayern Munich Not Defending Title For First Time In 12 Years

Bayer Leverkusen stayed undefeated last season to snap Bayern Munich's 11-year reign as German champions. Here are five things to know before Leverkusen starts its Bundesliga title defense at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday

Bayer-Leverkusen-beat-Bochum-Bundesliga-Bayer Leverkusen-Twitter-photo
Bayer Leverkusen completed a domestic double by winning the German Cup last season. Photo: X/Bayer Leverkusen
info_icon

For the first time in 12 years, Bayern Munich is not the defending champion going into a new Bundesliga season. (More Football News)

Bayer Leverkusen stayed undefeated last season to snap Bayern's 11-year reign as German champions and completed a domestic double by winning the German Cup to underscore its credentials as the country's best team.

The question is how long Xabi Alonso's team can keep its remarkable run going – Leverkusen defeated Stuttgart on penalties to win the German Supercup on Saturday, when there was little sign of any easing off or drop in intensity.

How will a wounded Bayern team react and can it reassert its status as Germany's No. 1?

And what about the other contenders who will hope to build on their achievements last season?

Runner-up Stuttgart finished ahead of Bayern on 73 points – its best-ever total – and saw a host of its players graduate to the German national team for the European Championship.

File photo of Bayern Munich in action in Bundesliga. - AP
Bundesliga 2024-25 Schedule, Key Dates, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Leipzig finished fourth thanks in part to Dutch forward Xavi Simons – who's staying another year after rebutting interest from Bayern – and Borussia Dortmund hit the reset button after a disappointing fifth place finish in the Bundesliga. Edin Terzic's team reached the Champions League final, showing it can compete at the highest levels. His successor, Nuri Sahin, is tasked with improving Dortmund's domestic standing.

Here are five things to know before Leverkusen starts its title defense at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday:

Leverkusen the team to beat

Repeating its success is the biggest challenge for Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso's team played 53 competitive games last season and only lost one – 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League final. The Champions League will provide a tougher challenge this season, potentially with knock-on effects in the Bundesliga. Summer transfer activity has been relatively quiet with much of the focus on defender Jonathan Tah's transfer to Bayern. The player wants to go with just a year left on his contract, but Bayern and Leverkusen are yet to reach final agreement on a fee.

Bayern re-booted

Vincent Kompany was eventually appointed Bayern coach in the summer to replace Thomas Tuchel, who had a fraught season after taking over from Julian Nagelsmann the season before. Continuity is an issue at the Bavarian powerhouse, which has endured upheaval at boardroom level in recent years. Powerbroker Uli Hoeneß still maintains considerable influence, part of the reason Tuchel's tenure did not go to plan.

A summer shakeup of the squad was expected, but so far only Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, French winger Michael Olise and Japanese defender Hiroki Ito have arrived. Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have rejoined Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Bayern was chasing Rennes attacker Desiré Doué but the 19-year-old has reportedly opted to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Stuttgart starring

Like Leverkusen, Stuttgart exceeded expectations last season under coach Sebastian Hoeneß, the nephew of the Bayern powerbroker. Stuttgart, which survived a relegation playoff the season before, finished second, a point ahead of Bayern in the Bundesliga. But top-scorer Serhou Guirassy and defender Waldmar Anton have left for Dortmund, and defender Hiroki Ito has joined Bayern.

Stuttgart was able to sign Germany forward Deniz Undav on a permanent basis from Brighton and Hove after his outstanding season on loan. Undav scored 18 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances. The question is how he will do without Guirassy at his side.

Bayern Munich defender, Josip Stanisic. - null
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Confirm Josip Stanisic To Miss Start Of Season After Knee Surgery

BY Stats Perform

Dortmund's fresh start

Dortmund had been Bayern's main challenger in recent seasons, but inconsistency has been a consistent issue and last season's fifth-place finish was a more accurate reflection of where the team stands than its remarkable run to the Champions League final.

Veterans Mats Hummels and Marco Reus departed over the summer, as did Germany forward Niclas Fullkrug after just one season. New signings Pascal Groß, Waldemar Anton, Yan Couto and Maximilian Beier all made their debuts in the 4-1 win over Phonix Lubeck in the German Cup on Saturday. Dortmund will need to wait before Guinea star Serhou Guirassy can play after he arrived from Stuttgart with an injury.

Newcomers

St. Pauli returns after a 13-year absence after winning Germany's second division. Coach Fabian Hürzeler has since departed for Brighton and Hove and was replaced by Alexander Blessin, who was at Belgian team Union Saint-Gilloise. St. Pauli is traditionally a left-wing club and will bring more politics to the Bundesliga terraces.

Holstein Kiel, which finished runner-up in the second division, is making its Bundesliga debut. It's the 58th club to take part since the league's formation in 1963, and the first from the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Cologne and Darmstadt were relegated and have already started in the second division.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rohit Sharma Named Best Men's Cricketer, Rahul Dravid Gets Lifetime Honour At CEAT Awards
  2. Afghanistan Cricket Board Names India's R Sridhar As Assistant Coach
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Chris Woakes Leads England Charge Against Sri Lanka On Day 1
  4. Rohit Sharma Credits 'Three Pillars' Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah For T20 World Cup Title
  5. Deepti Sharma Unfazed By T20 World Cup Venue Change, Says 'It Won't Affect Our Preparations'
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Everton Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  2. 'Don't Be Sorry, Smile': Sven-Goran Eriksson Delivers Emotional Message After Cancer Diagnosis
  3. West Ham Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  4. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Indian Team Forced To Train Indoors Amid Heavy Rain
  5. Football Transfers: Napoli Welcome David Neres From Benfica In 23.8-Million-Pound Deal
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  2. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  3. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  4. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  5. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Sacks New Principal Of RG Kar College; Sandip Ghosh's Transfer Revoked
  3. Earthquake Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla
  4. PM Modi Arrives In Poland Ahead Of Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  2. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
  3. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  4. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  5. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
World News
  1. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  2. Sicily Yacht Accident: Divers Recover 5 Bodies During Search Ops, 1 Missing
  3. UAE Accepts Credentials Of Taliban Ambassador In Major Diplomatic Coup For Afghanistan's Rulers
  4. Sri Lanka Announces Visa-Free Entry For Tourists From India, UK And 33 Countries | Details
  5. Iran Gets 1st Female Minister In Over A Decade After Parliament Approves Pezeshkian's Cabinet
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation