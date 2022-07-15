ENG Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Reece Topley, Yuzvendra Chahal Feats And English High Against India - Stats Highlights

Reece Topley recorded the best bowling performance for England in One Day Internationals by raking six for 24 in 9.5 overs in the second match of the three-match series at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14). (More Cricket News)

Paul Collingwood who took six wickets for 31 runs against Bangladesh at Nottingham on June 21, 2005 held the previous record of best bowling performance for England in One Day Internationals.

Ronnie Irani’s five for 25 at The Oval on July 9, 2002 was the previous best bowling for England against India.

Reece Topley’s previous best in this form of cricket was four for 50 in nine overs against South Africa at Gqeberha on February 6.2016.

** England made the highest score without a fifty against India in One Day Internationals by scoring 246 in 49 overs. It was England’s fourth highest total without a fifty in One Day Internationals. England’s previous highest against India without a fifty was 237 in 48.2 overs at Delhi on October 17, 2011.

** Yuzvendra Chahal recorded his best bowling performance in England by taking four wickets for 47 runs in 10 overs. His previous best was four for 51 in 10 overs against South Africa at Southampton on June 5.2019. The leg-break googly bowler’s four for 47 is the fifth best bowling performance by an Indian spinner in England.

** England’s 100-run victory is their fourth biggest in terms of runs against India in One Day Internationals. England’s 202- run victory at the same ground on June 7, 1975, is their biggest win against India in One Day Internationals.

** Rohit Sharma’s 10-ball duck was his first as a captain in 15 innings of as many matches. It was his first duck against England in 18 innings of as many matches and 14th duck overall in 225 innings of 232 One Day Internationals.

Best Bowling For England In One Day Internationals

(Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Date)

6/24 - Reece Topley - India - Lord’s - 14-07-2022;

6/31 - Paul Collingwood - Bangladesh - Nottingham - 21-06-2005;

6/45 - Chris Woakes - Australia - Brisbane - 30-01-2011;

6/47 - Chris Woakes - Sri Lanka - Pallekele - 10-12-2014;

5/15 - Mark Ealham - Zimbabwe - Kimberley - 30-01-2000.

England's Highest Totals Without A Fifty In One Day Internationals

(Score - Opponent - Venue - Date - Highest Score)

285 in 48.4 overs - Sri Lanka - Manchester - 28-0-6-2006 - 45 by Andrew Strauss;

265/6 in 47.3 overs - Zimbabwe - Harare - 07-10-2001 - 47 by Mark Ramprakash;

256/8 in 50 overs - Australia - The Oval - 04-09-2009 - 49 by Ravi Bopara;

246 in 49 overs - India - Lord’s - 14-07-2022 - 47 by Moeen Ali;

242/7 in 50 overs - New Zealand - Christchurch - 23-02-2008 - 47 by Luke Wright.

Best Bowling By Indian Spinner In England

(Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Date)

6/25 - Kuldeep Yadav - England - Nottingham - 12-07-2018;

5/36 - Ravindra Jadeja - West Indies - The Oval - 11-06- 2013;

4/28 - Ravindra Jadeja - England - Cardiff - 27-08-2014;

4/46 - Harbhajan Singh - Sri Lanka - Bristol - 11-07-2002;

4/47 - Yuzvendra Chahal - England - Lord’s - 14-07-2022.