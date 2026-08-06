Sachin Tendulkar Climbs To Fourth In India's Most Valuable Celebrity Brands List

Sachin Tendulkar ranks fourth in Kroll's India Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025 with a brand value of $125.9 million
He is the only retired athlete to feature consistently among India's top 10 celebrity brands
Tendulkar continues to grow his business portfolio, including co-founding sports apparel brand Ten X You
More than a decade after retiring from international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar continues to prove that his influence extends far beyond the boundary ropes. The batting legend has climbed to fourth place in Kroll's India Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025 rankings, reaffirming his status as one of the country's most enduring sporting icons.
According to the report, Tendulkar's brand value has risen to $125.9 million, helping him retain a place among India's five most valuable celebrity brands for the second straight year.
Notably, he remains the only retired athlete to feature consistently in the top 10, underlining the lasting appeal of a career that ended over a decade ago. The top 25 celebrities collectively account for an estimated brand value of $2 billion in 2025.
Brand Tendulkar Continues to Grow Beyond Cricket
Tendulkar's commercial success has been built not only on his legendary cricketing achievements but also on his carefully managed image and growing business portfolio.
Among his key ventures is Ten X You, a sports apparel and athleisure brand he co-founded to cater specifically to Indian consumers. The company offers products ranging from footwear and everyday wear to cricket equipment and recovery shoes, reflecting Tendulkar's continued involvement in promoting sports beyond his playing days.
Despite stepping away from international cricket in 2013, Tendulkar continues to attract premium endorsement deals across multiple sectors. His reputation for credibility, consistency and trust has made him a preferred choice for brands seeking long-term ambassadors rather than short-term campaigns.
Legacy Icons Continue to Dominate
The latest Kroll rankings highlight that established personalities continue to command significant commercial value despite the rapid rise of younger stars and digital creators.
Commenting on the findings, GroupM ESP Business Head Vinit Karnik said:
"India's celebrity endorsement landscape continues to evolve, with legacy icons like Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli retaining strong brand equity, while emerging talent and digital-first personalities are rapidly gaining ground as brands prioritise relatability, cultural relevance and audience engagement."
While new-age influencers and athletes continue to reshape the endorsement market, Tendulkar's continued presence among India's elite celebrity brands demonstrates the enduring power of legacy. His ability to remain commercially relevant years after retirement sets him apart from most former athletes, making him one of the strongest examples of sustained brand value in Indian sport.
For Tendulkar, the latest ranking is another reminder that while his playing career may have ended, "Brand Sachin" continues to thrive. His combination of sporting excellence, business ventures and public trust has ensured that he remains one of India's most valuable and respected public figures, even in an increasingly competitive endorsement landscape.