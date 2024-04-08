Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday achieved their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2024 after they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
In doing so, the franchise became the first team in the history of T20 cricket to register a total of 150 wins. Yesterday's victory over DC was MI's 139th in IPL. The five-team IPL champions have also won 11 games in the now defunct Champions League T20.
MI achieved this feat in their 273rd T20 match. Apart from 273 wins MI also have 117 defeats against their name.
The favourite team of the five-time IPL champions has been Kolkata Knight Riders whom they have beaten 23 times, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have tasted defeat at the hands of MI 21 times. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been defeated 20 times by the franchise.
The team closest to the Mumbai franchise is another five-time IPL champion CSK. With 147 total victories, CSK are the second most successful team in T20 cricket's history.
The Indian Cricket Team is third on the list of most T20 victories with 144 wins while English County sides Lancashire and Nottinghamshire with 143 wins each form the top five.
Hardik Pandya's men finally got off the mark in the ongoing IPL, earning their first victory of the season after losing three consecutive games to open the tournament.
With 32 coming in the 20th over bowled by Anrich Nortje, Romario Shepherd's 39 not out off 10 balls proved to be the difference, leading MI to a huge 234 for 5. MI were also helped by useful 40s from openers Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tim David to this massive total.
Tristan Stubbs' heroic 71 not out from 25 balls and a brisk 66 from Prithvi Shaw in response could only take DC to 205 for 8.
With their fourth loss in their past five games, the Capitals have fallen to the bottom spot in the tournament while MI now stand at the eighth position with one win and three losses.