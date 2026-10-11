India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs: Who Is Likely To Make The Line-Up Today?

India will face West Indies in the third T20I on Sunday, with the five-match series tied 1-1
Shai Hope, who has scored two centuries on the tour, will be a key player for West Indies after their successful 250-run chase in Ranchi
India could choose between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube as they look to finalise their playing XI and strengthen their bowling attack
India and West Indies will meet in the third T20I on Sunday, with both teams expected to stick to their aggressive approach after a high-scoring second match in Ranchi.
While the batters have dominated proceedings, India's bowling unit will be under pressure to deliver a stronger performance.
The second T20I saw 501 runs scored, with West Indies chasing down India's imposing target of 250 with more than an over to spare. The visitors' successful chase exposed India's inability to contain the opposition's aggressive batting, despite posting a formidable total.
West Indies captain Shai Hope has been one of the standout performers on the tour, scoring two centuries and leading the charge at the top of the order.
His consistency and ability to accelerate will once again pose a challenge for the Indian bowlers, who will need to find ways to restrict him and the visitors' explosive middle order.
India will be keen to improve their execution with the ball and avoid repeating the mistakes from the previous encounter.
Controlling the scoring rate, maintaining disciplined lines and lengths, and delivering effectively at the death will be crucial against a batting line-up capable of chasing down big totals.
India's batting unit, meanwhile, will look to continue its strong run and put pressure on the opposition. However, another substantial total may not be enough unless the bowlers can complement the effort with a more effective performance.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XI
India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies probable XI: Shai Hope (captain and wicketkeeper), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
India could face a selection dilemma between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube as they look to strike the right balance between batting depth and bowling options.
The decision could influence the team's flexibility against a West Indies side that has demonstrated its ability to maintain a high scoring rate throughout the innings.
For the visitors, Hope's form and the depth of their batting line-up will offer confidence heading into the contest. India, meanwhile, will need a collective improvement from their bowlers to prevent another imposing total from being chased down.