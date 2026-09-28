Relishing The Japan Experience: Ravi Bishnoi Cherishes Unique Asian Games Journey

India advanced to the Asian Games semi-finals after rain washed out their match against Afghanistan
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is once again part of the Indian squad, having also represented the nation at the previous Asian Games in China
The Indian players are representing India, not the BCCI, at these Asian Games, which makes it a different experience
For Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, the experience of representing India at the Asian Games is akin to a familiar feeling hitting differently as he believes standing on a podium with medals instead of trophies is a unique high.
Bishnoi is in the middle of his second Asian Games, having helped India to a gold in Hangzhou three years ago. Much like in China, the Indian players are staying in a hotel and not in the dedicated Games accommodation.
On Monday, India stayed on course for a back-to-back gold following a washout in the quarterfinal against Afghanistan. The Indians marched ahead on the basis of their high ranking.
"Both (playing for India in dedicated cricket events and in a multi-sporting event) are the same in terms of representing India. Whether you're winning a trophy or a medal, it means the same," Bishnoi was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'.
"But here, you're not representing the BCCI; you're representing India. So there's a different feeling when you get to stand on the podium. You don’t get many opportunities to stand on a podium, and here you get to do that with a medal around your neck. It's a great feeling," he added.
The players travelled to Nagoya from Tokyo in Japan's iconic bullet train and loved every minute of that experience.
"We hadn't come here before (Japan), so it’s been a good experience so far...We covered 400 kilometres in one hour and 13 minutes, so what could be better than that? You get to travel so quickly," said Bishnoi.
While the other athletes struggled with their accommodation at the start of the Games, the BCCI did not leave anything to chance and put its players in a five star facility in the heart of the city.
Bishnoi said the players would love to watch other sports but have not had the time so far.
"The Asian Games are definitely a different experience from the other series and World Cups. You get to see different sports and experience them as well. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that so far because we're staying a little away from the village.
"But we'll try today, as we have tomorrow off, and explore some other sports as well," said the spinner