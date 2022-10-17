UltraK9 Pro Reviews: Ingredients, Side Effects & Customer Complaints (Primal Dog Nutrients)

Losing a dog or watching it struggle with its health is painful for any pet owner. Luckily UltraK9 Pro promises to be unlike any other pet supplement. According to its manufacturer, it helps dogs have more vitality, improved digestion, and shiny fur that always looks great. Furthermore, ultraK9 Pro is a natural formula that doesn't cause any side effects if the pet owner administers it as the manufacturer indicates. In addition, the supplement is easy to use and doesn't contain any chemicals, GMOs, or stimulants. But before finding out how much UltraK9 Pro costs and how pet owners can buy it, let's see how this supplement works and its ingredients.

How Does UltraK9 Pro Work?

Through the power of its natural and primal natural ingredients, UltraK9 Pro claims to help dogs and pups have more energy for fun activities . At the same time, it helps them achieve that shiny fur coat that shows how healthy they are. Of course, UltraK9 Pro works only for dogs and pups, so pet owners should not use it themselves or administer it to their cats or other pets. The product is in liquid form and a bottle with a dropper so that pet owners can dose it more efficiently. But now let's see the 9 primal ingredients in UltraK9 Pro and how these ingredients work to improve the health of dogs.

UltraK9 Pro Ingredients

According to the UltraK9 official website, the 9 ingredients in the UltraK9 Pro formula are:

Burdock Root

This UltraK9 Pro ingredient is rich in antioxidants (1) that fight off free radicals and oxidative stress. At the same time, it is a potent detoxifier and protects against cancers because it removes toxins from the body. Since it also stimulates lymphatic drainage, Burdock Root is excellent for the kidneys too. In addition, research indicates that Burdock Root works wonders for the liver (2) and can relieve stomach pain.

Ashwagandha

The UltraK9 Pro formula also uses Ashwagandha (3) because this ingredient helps with relaxation and supports dogs’ hormonal detox process while keeping their thyroid gland healthy. Further, Ashwagandha calms the brain, keeps blood pressure levels in check, reduces swelling, and keeps the immune system healthy. In addition, this UltraK9 Pro ingredient contains adaptogens, which have calming effects.

Ginseng

Ginseng contains some of the most important minerals that a dog’s body needs and supports weight loss (4). The UltraK9 Pro formula uses it also because it helps the immune system remain healthy and contains plenty of antioxidants that protect against the damage caused by toxic environmental factors. Many human health supplements often use Ashwagandha too, so why can't dogs benefit from what it offers?

Astragalus Root

The UltraK9 Pro official website mentions that Astragalus Root (5) is a potent adaptogen and helps keep the digestive system and the heart healthy. Humans also use this ingredient for increased immune system protection, preventing colds or respiratory problems. Astragalus root also works to protect the liver, address diabetes, and ensure blood pressure levels are in check. And since it works in so many ways for humans, Astragalus Root is also excellent for dogs.

Dandelion Root

Another ingredient of UltraK9 Pro, Dandelion Root (6), is a powerful detoxifier with plenty of protein. It also works for improving dogs’ health because it’s a rich source of vitamin A. Doctors recommend Dandelion Root in cases of an upset stomach. Dandelion Root also works to stimulate appetite or to improve the digestive process. Further, it helps the liver remain healthy and enhances the gallbladder's functions.

Turmeric

UltraK9 Pro uses Turmeric because it has fantastic anti-inflammatory properties. This ingredient keeps the ligaments healthy and can relieve joint pressure. Moreover, Turmeric is rich in curcumin (7), which protects against cancer and keeps the heart healthy. And as if all this wasn't enough, curcumin is also a potent antioxidant. So dogs fed a supplement with Turmeric are at lower risk of getting arthritis too.

MCT Oil

MCT Oil is present in the UltraK9 Pro formula because it greatly boosts Turmeric's health benefits. And there's more. This ingredient makes any health product easier to digest and supports cartilage healthily while ensuring the joints have enough mobility. In addition, MCT Oil can do wonders for the skeletal health of any dog (8), even when that dog is old and suffering from bone-related diseases.

Horsetail

Horsetail is a living fossil plant with many health benefits for humans and pets. When used with the UltraK9 Pro supplement, Horsetail keeps the bone healthy. It provides the skeletal system with the Calcium it needs to remain strong. Besides, it contains Silicone too, so it protects cartilage as well. And since it's also rich in antioxidants, Horsetail can help prevent cancer cells from developing by supporting the immune system (9).

Bovine Collagen

Ultra K9 Pro contains Bovine Collagen (10) because this ingredient improves mobility and keeps the joints healthy. At the same time, it's a great source of protein, which is necessary for healthy muscle development. Bovine collagen can help protect against bone loss and arthritis. Old dogs could use it to deal with the pain they have in their joints.

Chicken Bone Broth

Last, UltraK9 Pro also contains Chicken Bone Broth for its richness and deliciousness. This ingredient makes any supplement easier to digest and helps the stomach remain healthy. But what’s even more interesting and great about it is that it helps keep the fur coat of dogs improving. Besides, Chicken Bone Broth also supports the bones (11) and protects the skin against disease.

UltraK9 Pro FREE Bonuses

The UltraK9 Pro dog supplement comes with 2 additional FREE bonuses . These bonuses are eBooks that any dog owner could use. So, let’s see what these books are all about:

BONUS #1 - The Handsome Boy - Groomer’s Secrets to Keeping Your Dog’s Mane and Teeth in Perfect Condition

This eBook normally costs $97 and talks about how NOT to groom a dog's mane and how to do it properly. Further, it teaches dog owners how to search for cavities on their dogs without causing them any pain. And there’s more, as dog owners who are worried about their dog’s fur shedding can learn how they can deal with this. The eBook also discusses how to brush a dog's teeth and what liquid dogs should never consume so as not to get sick.

BONUS #2 - Best Dog, Best Owner - Leading Your Dog Fearlessly

The second eBook would cost $79, but it's now available for FREE with the UltraK9 Pro supplement. It discusses the psychology of dogs and helps owners understand what their dogs are trying to say. Those who read this book can also learn about what they can do to destress their dog and how to make their dog want to go out for walks on a leash. Another great thing about this eBook is that it teaches military and CIA secrets on training dogs and making them listen.

UltraK9 Pro FAQ

Here are some of the common questions about the UltraK9 Pro supplement:

What does “primal ingredients” mean?

"Primal ingredients" is the term that refers to those special nutrients present in the UltraK9 Pro formula. These nutrients can activate the "wolf switch" of dogs to turn them into the healthy, energetic, and fierce wolves they are inside.

How to feed the UltraK9 Pro supplement to a dog?

Since it contains Chicken Bone Broth, the UltraK9 Pro supplement is a delicious pet health product. However, the owner can add it to their favorite food without any problem for dogs that might not like it.

How long for the UltraK9 Pro’s results to appear?

UltraK9 Pro is not a miracle product that claims to do wonders for any dog overnight. No. Dog owners must understand that they should use this supplement regularly and as the manufacturer indicates to their dog. And then they should expect to see significant results in about 3 months.

Is buying UltraK9 Pro a risk-free investment?

Yes. UltraK9 Pro comes with a money-back guarantee detailed in the Pricing section of this presentation. The manufacturer is serious about this product and doesn't want customers to take risks when buying it.

How to Buy UltraK9 Pro

Dog owners who want to see their dogs happy and healthy again can buy the UltraK9 Pro supplement from the official website . Here they are guaranteed that the formula is original and that they can pay discounted prices for their UltraK9 Pro supply. These prices are:

● 3 UltraK9 Pro bottles for $69 per bottle

● 6 UltraK9 Pro bottles for $39 per bottle

● 12 UltraK9 Pro bottles for $39 per bottle

As mentioned, UltraK9 Pro also has a money-back guarantee for 60 days. Therefore, unsatisfied customers have 2 months from their purchase to decide if UltraK9 Pro can help their dog become healthier and have a shiny fur coat. The seller of UltraK9 Pro is ClickBank. People can ask the ClickBank customer support service anything about the product or its money-back guarantee at:

● Phone: 00 1 208-345-4245

● Email: support@clickbank.com

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

