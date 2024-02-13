The UKGC License isn’t easy to come by – and not every casino has it, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some excellent non-UK casinos out there. In fact, in our experience, there are quite a few.
However, if you are on the hunt to play casino games, you need to be careful as not all of them are great. But, fear not! We’re here to help. We have done plenty of research on the subject to look for the best non-UK licensed casinos that still offer an excellent gaming experience.
With all that being said, here are the highest-rated non-UK online casinos in 2024.
Non-UK Online Casinos: Reviewed and Ranked
In this article, we´ll guide you through all the best-in-test online casinos without a UKGC license accepting UK players. For those specifically looking for non-Gamstop casinos , we’ve compiled a list of the top options available to UK players.
Without further adieu, let’s dive into our top recommended non-UK licensed casino sites:
If you’re looking for a modern and sophisticated online casino, Seven Casino may be just what you’re looking for. Launched in 2023, this site offers a sleek and stylish design, as well as a wide variety of games from some of the top providers in the industry.
A generous welcome bonus can be claimed by new players at Seven Casino, up to €7500, spread out over their first four deposits. The bonus comes with a 10x wagering requirement, which is a bit higher than some other online casinos, so be sure to read the terms and conditions carefully.
Highlights
10% cashback for VIPs
Low wagering (10x) on welcome bonuses
Wide selection of games
Steady VISA connection
Overall, Seven Casino is a great choice for players who are looking for a modern and stylish gaming experience. With a solid cashback, over 2,500 games to choose from, and a variety of payment methods accepted, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. And that’s why they earned their spot here as one of the best non-UK casinos.
Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Minimum Deposit Payout Time 450% up to £7,500 10x £20 1 – 3 Days
If you’re looking for a new online casino with the feel of a much more established site, then Betti.com is the brand for you. It was originally launched in 2023 and is owned and operated by Sefiarray BV, it manages to combine the look and feel of a brand-new operator with over 3,000 casino games plus an extensive selection of sports betting and esports betting markets.
Sign up for a new account and you can claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to €100 when you make a qualifying deposit of €10 or more. Obviously, the bonus comes with certain T&Cs including a 35x requirement, so read them through carefully first!
Highlights
Premium Slot providers
Solid VISA
Speedy withdrawals
Instant Karma – Random €5-€1000 instant rewards
This site is filled with games, bonuses, and promotions for new and existing players, which is why it takes the top-tier spot as one of the best non-UK online casino sites in 2024.
Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Minimum Deposit Payout Time Deposit £100 Play With £200 35x £10 1-3 Days
3. LoveCasino — New Top Rated Casino
As a fresh new bitcoin casino , Love Casino offers a wide range of casino games on an easy-to-navigate site, accessible on mobile devices. We were pleased to see that Love Casino accepts multiple cryptos and debit cards for transactions. The customer service is friendly and 24/7 assistance is available. In general, we found the terms and conditions to be fair, enhancing our overall experience of Love Casino.
Deposits are instant and free here, while withdrawals depend on the chosen payment method. Naturally, Crypto withdrawals are almost immediate, and card withdrawals may take up to three working days. The minimum withdrawal amount is reasonable at £20. We appreciated the flexibility to transact with any coin that our wallet accepts for deposits and withdrawals.
Love Casino offers a diverse range of games to suit different player preferences. We explored the extensive collection of slots, including classic, video, and progressive jackpot slots. And also found a good variety of table games, such as baccarat, blackjack, and roulette, catered to our classic gaming desires. Poker players will find multiple options, including Caribbean stud, hold’em, and three-card poker.
The live dealer section at Love Casino is well-stocked with various versions of live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Additionally, the selection of specialty games, such as scratch cards, keno, and virtual sports, provided additional entertainment options.
All games at Lovecasino.com undergo regular audits and independent testing by third-party agencies, ensuring transparency and giving us confidence in our chances of winning.
Highlights
New casino with a vast selection of games
Accessible on mobile devices
Bonuses for various games
Quick deposits and reasonable withdrawal times
Welcome Bonus
Wagering Requirements
Minimum Deposit
Payout Time
Deposit £100 Play With £500
50x
£20
1-3 Days
4. NonStopCasino – Bonus on 5 First Deposits
If you’re on the lookout for a trustworthy online casino with a simple and user-friendly interface, Nonstopcasino.co might just be what you’re looking for. Launched in 2023, the casino offers a wide selection of games from some of the top providers in the industry, including NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming. In addition to the casino games, Nonstop Casino also features a sports betting section with plenty of markets to choose from.
A generous welcome bonus is offered at the casino, with a bonus of 950% up to €7,000, with a first deposit bonus of 400% up to €3,000 with 45x wagering requirements note: £25 minimum deposit for the welcome bonus.
Highlights
950% on first 5 deposits
Up to 30% extra cashback
4000+ videoslots
Quick cashouts and high limits
In conclusion; Nonstopcasino.co is a reliable and easy-to-use platform that provides a solid gaming experience. While the payment options are somewhat limited, the range of games and ongoing promotions still make it a top non-UK casino.
Welcome Bonus
Wagering Requirements
Minimum Deposit
Payout Time
950% up to £7,000
45x
£25
1 – 3 Days
5. Goldenbet.com – A Casino Full of Games and Sports
GoldenBet is a hugely promising new online casino that was introduced in 2022. It offers a website filled with slots, bingo, live casino table games, mini-games, and even live sports and eSports betting.
Sign up and claim 100% up to €500 when you make your first qualifying deposit – and you can enjoy the same again when you make your second!
Highlights
Quick and reliable payment methods
High withdrawal limits
Casino, Live Casino, Sports, and Racing
Generous first deposit bonus
Top titles for a quality experience make it one of our favorites!
Welcome Bonus
Wagering Requirements
Minimum Deposit
Payout Time
100% up to £500
35x
£20
0 – 24 Hours
6. Goldwin Online – Established Non-UK Casino Turning Pennies to Gold
This is a new non-UK online casino that was launched by GLD Group B.V. back in 2020 and is licensed by Curacao. As well as top features and promotions it offers over 5,000 games from the biggest names in the industry.
When you sign up, you can claim bonuses over your first four deposits:
First deposit bonus: 100% up to €300 plus:
Deposit €20 and claim 100 wager-free free spins
Deposit €30 and claim 150 wager-free free spins
Deposit €40 and claim 200 wager-free free spins
Deposit €50 or more and claim 250 wager-free free spins
Second deposit bonus: 50% up to €250 + 50 wager-free free spins
Third deposit bonus: 100% up to €50 + 50 wager-free free spins
Fourth deposit bonus: Deposit €20 or more and claim 200 free spins
Highlights
Live casino games are available
Games from top software providers
24/7 Live Chat
Easy to play on the mobile
This casino not only offers 5,000+ games and with no wagering free spins on the table, it comes highly recommended.
Welcome Bonus
Wagering Requirements
Minimum Deposit
Payout Time
250 Free Spins
None
£20
1-2 Days
7. Bloodmooncasino.com – A Wild Casino Adventure
Blood Moon Casino was established very recently, in 2023, and promises to offer its players an unforgettable experience. The vampire-themed online casino is licensed by Curacao and is packed with more than 1000 games to sink your teeth into.
If you do decide to take a bite out of it, then you can enjoy a spine-tingling 400% welcome bonus of up to €800 when you make a qualifying deposit of €25 or more.
Highlights
400% Welcome Bonus
Offers Casino and Sports
Award-Winning Casino Theme
Plenty of payment options including cryptocurrencies
This is an attractive and spicy new casino with thousands of games and top bonuses, a well-deserved place here in the top list of best non-UK casinos!
Welcome Bonus
Wagering Requirements
Minimum Deposit
Payout Time
400% up to £800
45x
£25
2-5 Days
8. Superb.bet – A Superb, Fresh, and Hot Casino Right Now
Superb.bet is a superb new online casino that was launched in 2023. This is a really fresh and vibrant casino with a user-friendly interface, perfect for gaming on both desktop and mobile. What’s more, it offers 3,000 games from more than 20 high-end providers – and a very generous welcome package for new players:
First deposit: 200% up to €1,000 + 200 free spins.
Second deposit: 100% up to €1,000 + 100 free spins.
Third deposit: 100% up to €1,000 + 100 free spins
Fourth deposit: 100% up to €1,000 + 100 free spins
Fifth deposit: 100% up to €1,000 + 100 free spins
Sixth deposit: 100% up to €1,000 + 100 free spins
Highlights
More than 3,000 games
A welcome bonus worth up to €6,000
Accepts Gamstop players
Excellent on mobile
There are around 6,000 reasons why we would recommend signing up and giving Superb.bet a go!
Welcome Bonus
Wagering Requirements
Minimum Deposit
Payout Time
200% up to £1000 + 200 Free Spins
50x
£20
1-2 Days
9. AllWinsCasino – A Colorful UK Casino Favourite
All Wins Casino is an online casino that provides a wide range of games, including slots, table games, and live casino games. It was launched in 2018. The casino has a fun and colorful theme that is sure to attract players who enjoy bright and vibrant graphics.
New players who sign up for an account at AllWinsCasino can claim a welcome bonus of 500% plus 150 free spins over three deposits. However, the bonus comes with a wagering requirement of 33 times the deposit and bonus amount, so be sure to read the terms and conditions before claiming it.
Highlights
Excellent Casino for Mobile Play
Deposit with credit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers
Exclusive rewards and VIP program
Well-established casino with a 500% bonus
All-in-all, AllWinsCasino is a great choice for players who want to try their luck at a colorful and fun online casino with a variety of games to choose from.
Welcome Bonus
Wagering Requirements
Minimum Deposit
Payout Time
Up to 500% + 150 Free Spins
33x
£20
1 – 2 Days
10. Winnercasino.bet – High-Quality Casino With Over 1,000 Games
Compared to many other casinos, this is relatively new, opening its doors in 2022. However, it is a modern, safe, and high-quality casino that offers more than 1,000 different games. What really makes it stand out, however, is the impressive welcome bonus which is spread out over the first five deposits:
First deposit: 400% up to €4000 + 100 free spins on Wolf Gold
Second deposit: 200% up to €2000 + 100 free spins on Sweet Bonanza
Third deposit: 200% up to €2000 + 100 free spins on The Dog House
Fourth deposit: 100% up to €1000 + 100 free spins on Vikings
Fifth deposit: 100% up to €1000 euros + 100 free spins on Narcos
Highlights
Generous welcome package
A good VIP program for big players
Quick and stable deposits with VISA
High Cashout Limits
This non-UK casino is the perfect destination for players looking to explore gaming options beyond the UK market, thanks to its generous welcome bonus and wide range of games.
Welcome Bonus
Wagering Requirements
Minimum Deposit
Payout Time
400% up to £4,000 + 100 FS
50x
£20
1-2 Days
11. Gxmble.com – Top Rated UK Casino and Sports Betting Site
Gxmble Casino is one of the newer casinos out there and is definitely packed with features that attract all types of players. Not only are there games for all different tastes, but it also offers sports betting as well – plus some pretty generous bonuses including a mean welcome package!
Sign up and you can enjoy bonuses across your first three deposits:
1st deposit bonus: 200% up to €500
2nd deposit bonus: 100% up to €750
3rd deposit bonus: 100% up to €1,250
Highlights
Generous welcome package
Low minimum deposit and 5x wagering
Sports betting & casino games
VIP program with 10% cashback
A welcome like no other means it’s certainly worth a Gxmble!
Welcome Bonus
Wagering Requirements
Minimum Deposit
Payout Time
200% up to £500
5x
£25
1-3 Days
How to Open a New Account at a Non-UK License Casino Site Accepting UK Players
If you are a UK player and you want to open a new account at a non-licensed casino, all you need is a mobile or desktop device and a secure connection to the internet. Then:
Open up the casino website on your desktop or mobile
Click on ‘Register’
Enter your details as requested
Make sure you read the casino’s terms and conditions
Verify your account (and submit your KYC documentation if needed)
Make your first deposit (and enter any bonus code if required)
Claim your bonus
Start playing
Make sure that you read the bonus terms and conditions and that you are completely satisfied the site is trusted and safe such as those we recommend.
How We Rate Non-UK Online Casinos
We have ensured that our experts have put each of these casinos through rigorous testing to ensure that you won’t be depositing any money at a scam website.
Here are the main factors we consider before recommending the best non-UK casino sites:
License
The best casinos, even non-UKGC licensed ones, will still have a gambling license of some description. We look to see that the gaming site has been tested and regulated by an alternative regulatory body such as the Malta Gaming Authority, Curacao eGaming, or the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, etc. These will ensure that the site is running safely and fairly and that it offers players a high-quality service.
Safety and Security
We also want to see that the casino is safe and secure and protects your personal and financial information. This is the same, also for Non-UK casino sites. As such, we look for top-end SSL encryption technology, firewall protection, and 2-Factor authentication, etc.
Customer Service
It is essential that a good casino offers excellent customer service. Ideally, the support team should be available around the clock, 24/7, and contactable in a variety of ways including live chat, email, and preferably phone as well.
We also look for fast responses, professional and helpful replies and can assist in multiple languages.
Selection of Games
We also expect the casino to offer lots of variety in its gaming catalog. The best will offer 1,000+ games from top providers, including slot games, jackpot games, table games, specialty games, and ideally live casino titles. Bonus points if it offers crypto sports betting as well. There should be games to suit all tastes and budgets.
Bonuses at non-UK casino sites
As you can see from the casinos we have picked out, we love a good bonus! We look for those that offer generous bonuses including welcome offers plus plenty of existing player rewards and preferably loyalty and/or VIP reward schemes.
Ideally, they should also come with fair and transparent terms and conditions, such as reasonable wagering requirements, so you can claim the bonus and withdraw your winnings with relative ease.
Payment Options
The best non UK casino sites will offer players a selection of safe banking methods offering quick and secure deposits and withdrawals. As well as accepting bank cards, eWallets, prepaid cards, and bank transfers, we also like to see cryptocurrency options as well.
Is It Legal to Play at a Non UK Licensed Casinos?
Yes. As long as you are old enough to gamble online, then it is legal for you to play at a non-UK casino site, but make sure you check your local laws carefully and make sure you live in a country or region where online casinos and other gambling sites aren’t prohibited.
However, because UK players get extra protection from UKGC-licensed casinos, it is vital to ensure you play at one you trust and has received positive reviews and feedback.
The Advantages of Playing at a Non UK Casino Site
Although they often get bad press, there are, in fact, advantages as well as disadvantages to playing at a non-UK casino site – so let’s take a look:
Easier KYC Procedures
Having to comply with the heavy KYC procedures set out by the UKGC means some things can take a lot longer – including withdrawals. However, some non-UK casinos have shorter processes whilst others have no verification procedures at all.
That means you can get playing quicker – and hopefully withdraw your winnings even quicker!
Play With Credit Cards
The UKGC put a stop to their licensed platforms accepting deposits made by credit cards. This has certainly been inconvenient for some players out there. However, many non-UK casino sites still accept credit card payments.
Licensed from Other Recognised Regulators
Although they aren’t licensed by the UKGC, most are licensed by other overseas regulators such as the MGA or Curacao, etc that still enjoy a good reputation but are considered to be more flexible in areas.
The Disadvantages
That being said, it is also worth noting that there are some disadvantages of playing at non-UK casino sites, here are the most important:
Not as Many Protections for UK Players
Unfortunately, if you are a UK player that has issues with your non-UK licensed casino, there is less protection for you.
Fewer Responsible Gambling Tools
The UKGC places a big emphasis on responsible gambling. So, to have and retain a license, it will need to provide plenty of responsible gambling tools and ensure players go through strict verification processes. They are also usually linked to Gamstop, which allows you to self-exclude from nearly all UKGC-licensed casinos if your online gambling is getting out of control.
Most non UK casino sites are not linked with Gamstop and do not place the same emphasis on playing responsibly, so it can be harder to prevent gambling-related harm.
No PayPal Payments
Most non-UK licensed casinos don’t accept PayPal payments or pay-by-phone deposits. However, you can still use eWallets such as Skrill and Neteller or credit and debit cards but many players like the security offered by PayPal.
Other Gaming Licences
If you are looking for casinos that haven’t been registered by the UKGC but still want the security and comfort that comes with knowing that you are playing at a licensed casino, here are the main alternative licenses to look out for:
Malta Gaming Authority: There are plenty of MGA casinos that will accept UK players and offer safe, secure, and trustworthy gaming platforms. This is one of the most well-respected licenses in the world, alongside the UKGC.
Gibraltar Licensing Authority: Another well-respected licensing body is the GBGA, which regulates casinos situated in Gibraltar. These must adhere to strict rules as stipulated in their licenses.
Curacao eGaming: This is a very common license that is recognized across the globe. It is more flexible and less stringent than some others.
Spelinspektionen: This is the Swedish licensor – and many licensed by this regulator will accept UK online casino players.
The Best Games at Non UK Casino Sites
When you do take the plunge and sign up at a non-UKGC casino, here are some of the most popular types of games you will find:
Slots: The majority of games will be slots games – with many having thousands to choose from. These could include classic fruit slots, 3D video slots, Megaways online slots real money games, and progressive jackpots from providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Play ‘N Go, and more.
Table Games: There should also be a decent selection of table games including variants of roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, and more.
Specialty Games: These often include games such as aviator game, Bingo, Keno, and scratchcards which are also very popular:
Live Casino: Many will also have a live casino, where you can enjoy live dealer versions of popular table games as well as game show-style games with real tables and real dealers.
Sports Betting: Some non-UK gambling sites also offer a sports betting platform, allowing you to bet on your favorite sports events from around the world.
Popular Payment Methods at Non UK Licensed Casino Sites
As mentioned earlier, one of the differences between a non-UK-licensed and a UKGC-licensed casino is the selection of banking options to choose from. It is essential that you only choose a casino that offers safe, fast, and convenient payment methods.
Although non-UK casinos don’t generally support PayPal payments, they do often accept deposit methods not found at UK-licensed casinos – such as credit cards and cryptocurrencies. Most will also support a variety of currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, and more.
The Most Common Payment Options at Non-UK licensed casinos
Visa
MasterCard
AMEX
Neteller
Skrill
Paysafecard
EooPayz
Qiwi Wallet
Bonuses at Non-UK Casinos
You will find very similar bonuses at non-UK licensed casinos and online gambling sites, including:
Welcome Bonus: Available when you sign up and make an eligible deposit/s to your account.
Deposit Bonuses: Some non-UK casinos offer deposit bonuses where you can earn a percentage bonus on your deposit up to a certain amount.
Reload Bonuses: Existing players can enjoy reload bonuses, which may include free spins, deposit match bonuses, and rewards for making additional qualifying deposits.
Cashback: Players who have suffered net losses over a period of time may be eligible for cashback offers.
Loyalty Rewards Regular and/or high-rolling players can benefit from loyalty rewards and VIP programs that offer exclusive perks, bonuses, and promotions.
Remember to check all your terms and conditions carefully before you claim any offer.
Conclusion
By now, you should have a better understanding of non-UK casinos and how UK players can safely enjoy them. It’s important to note that just because a casino isn’t UKGC-licensed, it doesn’t automatically mean it’s not trustworthy or accessible for UK players. In fact, many non-UK registered casinos hold licenses from other reputable regulatory bodies in different countries, meaning they are still held to high standards similar to UKGC-licensed casinos.
These casinos not on gamstop often offer some of the best games from top providers, fast and secure banking options (including credit cards and cryptocurrencies), and state-of-the-art security measures to protect their players’ safety.
However, it’s crucial to only play at safe and reliable sites, such as those that we recommend, to ensure a fun and enjoyable gaming experience at non-UK casinos.
FAQs
What is the Best Non-UK Casino?
With numerous excellent non-UK licensed casinos available, we’ve compiled a top list of the best options. However, determining the ultimate “best” casino depends on your personal preferences. We recommend reading our reviews and choosing the one that suits your needs and interests the most.
What is the UKGC?
The UKGC is the UK Gambling Commission which is the gaming authority that oversees and regulates casinos and gambling across the UK. To operate within the country, a casino is required to have this license although many overseas casinos don’t.
Is it Legal to Play at Non-UK Online Casinos?
Playing at non-UK online casinos is legal, as some casinos based outside of the UK offer their services to players within the country. However, it’s important to note that these casinos don’t offer the same level of protection as UK-regulated casino sites, so it’s essential to choose a reputable and trustworthy non-UK casino to ensure a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.
Can I Gamble at an Offshore Casino?
Yes, you can. You can register and play at an overseas operator if it specifies that it accepts players from the UK. However, if there are any disputes with the other casino operators, you won’t be covered by the protection offered by the UKGC so you need to pick a trustworthy casino.
Are There Any Risks Associated with Playing at Non-UK Gambling Sites?
While playing at a reputable and licensed non-UK gambling site can be safe, there is always a risk associated with online gambling. It’s important to thoroughly research and choose a trustworthy site.
Are Bonuses Available at Non-UKGC Casinos?
Yes, non-UKGC casinos often offer a variety of bonuses to attract new players and reward existing ones. These bonuses can include welcome bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, free spins, cashback offers, and more.
However, it’s important to carefully read the terms and conditions of any bonus offer to understand the wagering requirements and other restrictions. It’s also worth noting that UK-based online casinos regulated by the UKGC may have different bonus offers and restrictions compared to non-UKGC casinos.
