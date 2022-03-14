Meet Vikrant Rana, A Supreme Court Lawyer Committed To Social Work

Vikrant Rana, 38 was born and brought up in Karnal, Haryana. From there he has built a path for himself that has taken him around the globe and to the highest court of the country. He is an advocate practicing at the Supreme Court and High Court Level. He pursued his LLB degree from Pune and his LLM degree from the esteemed University of Aberdeen.

Apart from a full-time career in law, Rana is avidly involved with social work and actively contributes his time and resources for the larger good. During the pandemic times he went out of his way to donate food and other items to the needy and underprivileged. He also uses his skills to represent disadvantaged parties and stand up for just causes.

He says, “Our world is structured in a way that at every point in time, there are people who will need our help and support. With the grace of god, I’ve experienced and received the kindness

of many people and I hope I’ve been able to pay that kindness forward. I’m grateful that because of my profession I have enough resources and a position that can be put to good use. I think being charitable is a fundamental value because at the end of the day - all of us are humans. You might be in need of help some time, and at times you’ll be the one who has the power to be helpful.”.

If everyone thought this way, the world would be a much better place! But not everyone has the same personality and caliber as Vikrant Rana. He has been a promising person since the very beginning - he started his legal career as an intern at Prabjeet Jauhar & Co. and impressed with his work, the firm invited him to continue as an associate. Apart from Prabjeet Jauhar & Co., Rana has worked at other leading legal firms like Universal Legal, Kochhar and Co, and Barucha and Partners.

But those are not the only feathers in his cap. An expert in Comparative Constitutional Law and Civil Law, Rana has been working in the field of law for more than a decade and has been involved in number of landmark cases concerning the Law of Arbitration. He has also worked with the greatest legal minds of the country - on multiple occasions he has worked with Ram Jethmalani and dubs it as one of the highlights of his career.

We reached out to Vikrant Rana so we could get a peek inside a genius’s mind; he wrote back to us, saying, “I’ve been fortunate enough to have a supportive family, a comfortable life and access to the best educational resources. Of Course I have to work very hard, deal with problems and stay on top of everything- but I am grateful for all that I have and all that I have achieved. My goal is to help others out - everyone will have pain and problems but if you have the power to help someone out and relieve them, you should do it. At Least I know I will.”.