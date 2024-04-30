Stake.us quickly became one of the most popular social casinos in the US. It’s all down to the hundreds of games, 13 reputable software providers, and the fun social element via chat rooms. You can also pick up a huge variety of promotions along the way including daily login bonuses, rakeback, and daily races.

Speaking of promotions, our exclusive promo code: MIKBONUS will grant you a huge welcome bonus if you decide to sign up. This code will unlock $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, plus a 5% rakeback on any losses you get.

In the casino lobby, you will find an excellent range of games. Slot fans can look forward to titles like Sweet Bonanza, Wanted Dead or A Wild, and Gates of Olympus 1000. There are also popular table games such as Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat, along with several variants. Not to mention a live casino and scratch cards section. One of the main attractions is Stake Originals games featuring titles like Plinko, Mines, and Crash.

Pros:

Exclusive bonus for new players with code: MIKBONUS

Redeem SC for gift cards, merchandise, and crypto

No purchase necessary

Daily login bonuses

Cons:

No downloadable app

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

McLuck - Well-stocked casino with a variety of ongoing promotions

McLuck is another one of our top free sweeps cash casinos. Upon registration, you can grab yourself an exclusive deal. To get your hands on 57,500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Sweeps Coins, all you need to do is enter our promo code: MIKPROMO. The Gold Coins will allow you to play standard games, while the Sweeps Coins will give you the chance to play in sweepstakes mode for real prizes.

Once you have settled into the site, you can claim additional promotions and redeem cash prizes. Some notable offers include the McJackpot Wheel, daily prize drops, weekly tournaments, and social media competitions. You can also participate in the McLuck Loyalty Club to unlock exclusive bonuses such as weekly coin boosts, personalized rewards, 24/7 personal host, and much more.

When your bankroll is loaded, you can head to the casino lobby where you will find a well-stocked slots category which is the main event. You can explore sub-categories including jackpots, spins and wins, megaways, and much more, along with a live casino that covers all the bases.

Pros:

700+ slots and live dealers

Loyalty club

Redeem gift cards and cash prizes

Dedicated McLuck app

Cons:

Only 2 payment methods

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0



Wow Vegas - The best sweeps cash casinos for slots

If you are a slot enthusiast, then Wow Vegas is easily one of the best free sweeps cash casinos. After all, you will find 900+ slots featuring a variety of types such as Classic Slots, Jackpots, Low Spins Big Wins, Hold and Spin, plus much more. All of these are powered by top-tier providers including Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, and BGaming.

To make sure you settle into the site well, you are given 1.5 million Wow Coins + 35 Sweeps Coins to get started. You will also find a selection of ongoing promotions, which allows you to collect free sweeps to exchange for prizes later on.

Pros:

Perfect casino for slot fans

Huge welcome bonus

Regular game releases

24/7 customer support

Cons:

No table games or live dealers

Rating: 4.4 / 5.0



Sweeptastic - Explore some of the latest casino-style games

Sweeptastic is one of the latest free sweeps cash casinos to hit the online social gaming market. It is well worth checking out if you want to explore a full range of casino games for free. With all the bases covered including slots, card games, roulette, and video poker, you will always have something new to try.

Not only will you come across a well-stocked casino with your favorite categories, but there are also some Sweeptastic Originals to check out. Discover games like Space XY, Dice Dice Baby, Plinko, and Triple Cash or Crash that have a unique Sweeptastic feel to them.

Don’t forget to grab your welcome bonus of 10,000 LC upon sign-up, plus an additional 17,777 LC and 2 SC for free by completing your profile. If you decide to purchase bundles of coins, you can also grab 25 SC on your first purchase.

Pros:

Great site navigation

Excellent selection of games

Original casino games

Redeem prizes

Cons:

No live casino

Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

High5 Casino - Unlock an excellent welcome bonus

High5 Casino is a reputable brand that is known for offering a solid social gaming experience, so our line-up wouldn’t be complete without highlighting it. It’s one of our favorite sweeps cash casinos for real money because you can redeem your SC for cash and gift cards. To help you work towards prize redemption, your welcome bonus will give you 5 Sweeps Coins, 250 Gold Coins, and 600 Diamonds.

Your Gold Coins can then be used to play a variety of games including slots, live dealers, and exclusive games for free. The Diamonds are an additional feature that allows you to unlock free spins for some of the top online slot machines.

Pros:

Mobile app

Fantastic welcome package

Redeem real money prizes

Great range of games

Cons:

Fewer table games

Rating: 4.1 / 5.0

Win Money Playing at Sweeps Cash Casinos

If you are familiar with sweepstakes casinos, then you will already know that you can’t wager on games using real money. After all, this is exactly what makes these sites legally allowed to operate in the states that they do. As such, they provide players from restricted states the chance to play casino-style games.

The virtual currencies can be a little confusing but it is easy enough to learn about. Simply put, you can play games for free using coins but you also have the chance to redeem real cash prizes. In this section, we will unpick exactly how the virtual currency system works.

How Does the Currency System Work?

At traditional real money casinos, you will wager with your own money. But this isn’t the case at free sweeps cash casinos. Instead, you will play with two types of virtual coins that have very different roles. While there are multiple name variations for these coins, they ultimately work the same across all platforms. It’s also important to understand that they have no real cash value at all.

How Does the Coin System Work?

All free sweeps cash casinos like the ones we have highlighted on this page allow you to play games using virtual currency, which is known as Gold Coins. Gold Coins can be used in standard mode where you can play casino-style games for fun and free. Whereas the other type of currency, Sweeps Coins, can be used in sweepstakes mode and lets you play for a chance at redeeming prizes with real-world value.

Here’s a quick overview of all these virtual coins work: