Welcome to our guide on the best free sweeps cash casinos. By the end of this article, you will have been introduced to five of the top sweepstakes casinos online at the moment. Every last one of these casinos has been handpicked by our experts because they offer high-quality games on a well-designed platform. Plus, you will discover two exclusive promo codes from Stake.us - MIKBONUS and McLuck.
Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos
To help you with your search for your next free sweeps cash casinos, we have unpicked the top platforms. But before you jump in, it’s important to understand their key selling points. Let’s explore our recommendations close-up to see what they have to offer you:
Stake.us - Best for providing the ultimate social gaming experience
McLuck - Best for existing player promotions
Wow Vegas - Ideal for any major slot fan
Sweeptastic - Provides the best selection of games overall
High5 Casino - Activate a generous welcome bonus upon registration
Compare Online Sweepstakes Casinos for Cash & Offers
Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos
While the above table gave you an insight into what’s on offer at these sweeps cash casinos, it’s not enough to decide what platform is ideal for you. Instead, explore what makes our top-rated casinos the best such as generous bonuses, a solid variety of games, and prize redemptions. We have already mentioned that Stake.us provides the ultimate gaming experience, but check out our full round-up below.
The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
Stake.us quickly became one of the most popular social casinos in the US. It’s all down to the hundreds of games, 13 reputable software providers, and the fun social element via chat rooms. You can also pick up a huge variety of promotions along the way including daily login bonuses, rakeback, and daily races.
Speaking of promotions, our exclusive promo code: MIKBONUS will grant you a huge welcome bonus if you decide to sign up. This code will unlock $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, plus a 5% rakeback on any losses you get.
In the casino lobby, you will find an excellent range of games. Slot fans can look forward to titles like Sweet Bonanza, Wanted Dead or A Wild, and Gates of Olympus 1000. There are also popular table games such as Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat, along with several variants. Not to mention a live casino and scratch cards section. One of the main attractions is Stake Originals games featuring titles like Plinko, Mines, and Crash.
Pros:
Exclusive bonus for new players with code: MIKBONUS
Redeem SC for gift cards, merchandise, and crypto
No purchase necessary
Daily login bonuses
Cons:
No downloadable app
Rating: 4.8 / 5.0
McLuck - Well-stocked casino with a variety of ongoing promotions
McLuck is another one of our top free sweeps cash casinos. Upon registration, you can grab yourself an exclusive deal. To get your hands on 57,500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Sweeps Coins, all you need to do is enter our promo code: MIKPROMO. The Gold Coins will allow you to play standard games, while the Sweeps Coins will give you the chance to play in sweepstakes mode for real prizes.
Once you have settled into the site, you can claim additional promotions and redeem cash prizes. Some notable offers include the McJackpot Wheel, daily prize drops, weekly tournaments, and social media competitions. You can also participate in the McLuck Loyalty Club to unlock exclusive bonuses such as weekly coin boosts, personalized rewards, 24/7 personal host, and much more.
When your bankroll is loaded, you can head to the casino lobby where you will find a well-stocked slots category which is the main event. You can explore sub-categories including jackpots, spins and wins, megaways, and much more, along with a live casino that covers all the bases.
Pros:
700+ slots and live dealers
Loyalty club
Redeem gift cards and cash prizes
Dedicated McLuck app
Cons:
Only 2 payment methods
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
Wow Vegas - The best sweeps cash casinos for slots
If you are a slot enthusiast, then Wow Vegas is easily one of the best free sweeps cash casinos. After all, you will find 900+ slots featuring a variety of types such as Classic Slots, Jackpots, Low Spins Big Wins, Hold and Spin, plus much more. All of these are powered by top-tier providers including Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, and BGaming.
To make sure you settle into the site well, you are given 1.5 million Wow Coins + 35 Sweeps Coins to get started. You will also find a selection of ongoing promotions, which allows you to collect free sweeps to exchange for prizes later on.
Pros:
Perfect casino for slot fans
Huge welcome bonus
Regular game releases
24/7 customer support
Cons:
No table games or live dealers
Rating: 4.4 / 5.0
Sweeptastic - Explore some of the latest casino-style games
Sweeptastic is one of the latest free sweeps cash casinos to hit the online social gaming market. It is well worth checking out if you want to explore a full range of casino games for free. With all the bases covered including slots, card games, roulette, and video poker, you will always have something new to try.
Not only will you come across a well-stocked casino with your favorite categories, but there are also some Sweeptastic Originals to check out. Discover games like Space XY, Dice Dice Baby, Plinko, and Triple Cash or Crash that have a unique Sweeptastic feel to them.
Don’t forget to grab your welcome bonus of 10,000 LC upon sign-up, plus an additional 17,777 LC and 2 SC for free by completing your profile. If you decide to purchase bundles of coins, you can also grab 25 SC on your first purchase.
Pros:
Great site navigation
Excellent selection of games
Original casino games
Redeem prizes
Cons:
No live casino
Rating: 4.5 / 5.0
High5 Casino - Unlock an excellent welcome bonus
High5 Casino is a reputable brand that is known for offering a solid social gaming experience, so our line-up wouldn’t be complete without highlighting it. It’s one of our favorite sweeps cash casinos for real money because you can redeem your SC for cash and gift cards. To help you work towards prize redemption, your welcome bonus will give you 5 Sweeps Coins, 250 Gold Coins, and 600 Diamonds.
Your Gold Coins can then be used to play a variety of games including slots, live dealers, and exclusive games for free. The Diamonds are an additional feature that allows you to unlock free spins for some of the top online slot machines.
Pros:
Mobile app
Fantastic welcome package
Redeem real money prizes
Great range of games
Cons:
Fewer table games
Rating: 4.1 / 5.0
Win Money Playing at Sweeps Cash Casinos
If you are familiar with sweepstakes casinos, then you will already know that you can’t wager on games using real money. After all, this is exactly what makes these sites legally allowed to operate in the states that they do. As such, they provide players from restricted states the chance to play casino-style games.
The virtual currencies can be a little confusing but it is easy enough to learn about. Simply put, you can play games for free using coins but you also have the chance to redeem real cash prizes. In this section, we will unpick exactly how the virtual currency system works.
How Does the Currency System Work?
At traditional real money casinos, you will wager with your own money. But this isn’t the case at free sweeps cash casinos. Instead, you will play with two types of virtual coins that have very different roles. While there are multiple name variations for these coins, they ultimately work the same across all platforms. It’s also important to understand that they have no real cash value at all.
How Does the Coin System Work?
All free sweeps cash casinos like the ones we have highlighted on this page allow you to play games using virtual currency, which is known as Gold Coins. Gold Coins can be used in standard mode where you can play casino-style games for fun and free. Whereas the other type of currency, Sweeps Coins, can be used in sweepstakes mode and lets you play for a chance at redeeming prizes with real-world value.
Here’s a quick overview of all these virtual coins work:
How to Play Without Buying Coins?
You never have to purchase Gold Coins or any other virtual item to play games at sweepstakes casinos. What makes them legally allowed to operate is that they are obliged to offer free games without any purchase being necessary. As a result, you will always have access to games for entertainment purposes.
Of course, if you wish to purchase additional Gold Coins, you can. Most sweepstakes casinos offer budget-friendly bundles, so you can expect to pay from as little as $0.49. The added benefit here is that many casinos will give you a free SC bonus with every purchase too.
How to Get Free Sweeps Coins?
Sweeps Coins are a little bit harder to get a hold of because they are more valuable than Gold Coins. But that doesn’t mean that there is a shortage of ways to unlock them. Here are some of the best ways to get your hands on free Sweeps Coins:
Welcome bonus: When you register at a new sweepstakes casino, like Stake.us and McLuck, you will often be given free Sweeps Coins. For example, if you sign up to Stake.us, you can get $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback by entering the promo code: MIKBONUS.
Purchase bonus: Grab some free Sweeps Coins with every purchase of a Gold Coins bundle. You may also qualify for a first purchase bonus.
Mail request: You can claim free Sweeps Coins by simply sending a postcard or letter to the operator’s postal address. This can only be done once, but it’s worth the effort.
Social media promotions: Sweepstakes casinos will often host a variety of competitions and exclusive promos across social media channels. Look out for quizzes, missions, and other special bonuses.
Email newsletter: Join the email newsletter list and you can get some free Sweeps Coins from time to time. Usually, these offers are exclusive to those who have subscribed to emails only.
Loyalty program: Earn points by playing games at sweepstakes casinos to pick up rewards including free Sweeps Coins and other VIP benefits.
Daily login bonus: Log into your account each day to get a free Sweeps Coin bonus.
Refer a friend program: Refer friends and family to the sweepstakes casino using your referral code. You can get free Sweeps Coins in return for your friends completing the registration process.
Missions: Complete a variety of missions or tasks that have been set by the operator, such as logging in for the first time, purchasing your first GC bundle, or playing your first game.
Races: Play specific game titles against other players for a place on the leaderboard. The top players will win a share of the prize pool, which often dishes out free Sweeps Coins and Gold Coins.
How to Choose New Sweeps Casinos
Regardless of your preferred gaming style, there are a few things to consider when picking out your next sweepstakes casino. Here are some of the features to explore:
Game Selection
Naturally, the gaming library is a key focus during your research into finding a new sweepstakes casino because you are coming to these sites to play games. Ultimately, you will need to check that there is a decent range of games that suit your gaming style. For example, if you are a huge slots fan, then you will want a site like Wow Vegas, or for a broader selection a site like Stake.us is ideal.
Here is a list of the different gaming categories that you will find at most sweepstakes casinos:
Slots - Classic Slots, 3-Reels, 5-Reels, Megaways, Jackpots, Hold and Win, Spins and Wins, Bonus Buy Slots, and Cascading.
Table games - Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and Craps.
Live casino - Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, Live Baccarat, Live Craps, and Live Game Shows.
Casino games - Video Poker, Keno, and Bingo.
Original games - Hi-Lo, Plinko, Crash, Mines, and Dice.
Offers and Free Sweeps
To provide you with an endless supply of free coins, sweepstakes casinos will dish out regular promotions. Aside from welcome bonuses, you can expect to find daily login bonuses, free spins, referral programs, social media competitions, and loyalty programs.
These promotions will load you up with a variety of Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins. Every sweepstakes casino will offer individual bonuses, so we recommend checking what’s available at each site to make sure it fits your expectations.
Cash Prizes
You can redeem prizes with real-world value at sweepstakes casinos which vary from platform to platform. Not only will the prizes vary, but the terms will be different from casino to casino also. For example, the minimum redemption amount, value of the Sweeps Coins, and other terms will vary.
Speaking of terms, it’s also important that you take time to read the small print, to make sure you understand what is expected from you. For instance, some sweepstakes casinos will ask you to play through the Sweeps Coins a specific number of times before they become redeemable.
Here’s a list of the different types of prizes you may be able to redeem:
Digital gift cards
Cash or crypto
Merchandise
Discounted food and beverages
Is an app available?
The popularity of mobile gaming is rising and these days, modern sweepstakes casinos are starting to design their platforms with mobile in mind. As such, you will find more apps and mobile-responsive sites than ever before.
Mobile casino apps are a convenient way to enjoy games as you can install them onto your iOS and Android device straight from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
However, as we touched on above, some sweepstakes casinos don’t offer a dedicated app but they do ensure that the website is fully optimized for use on mobile. Instead of offering an app, you can enjoy a mobile-friendly experience straight from your phone browser with no need to download any additional software.
What to Look Out for on Sweepstakes Casino Sites?
Before you register an account, you need to be sure that the casino site can be trusted and offers a safe and fun experience. Here are a few of the most important things to take a look at before you complete any sign-up steps:
Security
This is arguably one of the most important aspects to check out when it comes to accessing sweepstakes casinos. You need to make sure that your chosen casino site is 100% legal and this means that they are legally allowed to operate in your state.
You should also pay attention to SSL encryption technology as this ensures that your payments are safeguarded and your personal data is protected. It is also a great idea to make sure that the Privacy Policy and Responsible Gaming Policy is readily available. If a site makes it difficult to find these bits of information, it is certainly a red flag.
Usability
The best sweepstakes casino will spend a good chunk of time making sure that the platform is easy to navigate and visually appealing to its users. The pages and games need to be quick to load and you should be able to register an account within minutes.
Once you have registered, there should be links to all the important areas such as promotions and the casino lobby. It should also be easy to find out about any welcome bonuses. Overall, the site needs to function well and be neatly presented so that using the platform as it's intended isn’t difficult.
Bonus Offers
Every sweepstakes casino will offer a variety of promotions from welcome bonuses to daily login bonuses and no deposit offers. These offers should be explained clearly so that beginners and experienced players can understand the terms.
Let’s take the McLuck welcome offer, for example. You can activate 57,500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Sweeps Coins by providing the promo code MIKPROMO in the designated field. McLuck does a brilliant job of outlining what you get with the code and how to use Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins.
Customer Support
Customer support is vital and the best sweepstakes casinos will make sure that every player is looked after. We love to see 24/7 support and you can expect to find options such as live chat, email support, telephone support, and social media channels. You should also find a well-rounded FAQ page that covers all the main topics such as payments, bonuses, technical issues, and gameplay.
Payment Methods
You can always keep playing games for free at sweepstakes casinos but if you ever decide to purchase Gold Coins, then you need to know that the payment methods are safe and secure. Some of the most trustworthy payment methods to look out for include:
Game Selection
Not only should you look out for a varied gaming library but it is also a good idea to make sure that there are a few different software providers behind the games too. Look out for leading gaming studios like Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, BGaming, Evolution Gaming, and NetEnt. With these providers, you can expect the best quality gaming experience.
Sweeps Cash Casinos real money Conclusion
Now that we have reached the end of this guide, let’s recap the key points. You have explored five sweepstakes casinos that have something unique to offer. The best part is that you don’t need to fund your account to get started, as every game is available for free. Plus, you can grab some real prizes too.
You can look forward to a huge selection of games including slots, table games, live dealers, and original titles. But keep in mind that Stake.us and McLuck both have an exclusive offer available.
At Stake.us, you can get $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and a 5% rakeback on your losses, by providing the code MIKBONUS upon registration. You can also sign up to McLuck for a generous bonus of 57,500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Sweeps Coins, with the code MIKPROMO.
Free sweeps cash casinos FAQ
Can I legally play on sweepstakes casinos in the US?
Yes, you can safely access sweepstakes casinos across the US. These online casinos don’t allow you to wager with real money, so they are legal in most states where traditional casinos aren’t allowed. This also means that they don’t adhere to the same types of regulations as real money casinos and each state will decide whether or not to accept them to operate.
Can I claim free Sweeps Coins at sweepstakes casinos?
Yes, you can get your hands on Sweeps Coins and Gold Coins for free while playing at these types of casinos. Coins will be given out in a variety of promotions including welcome offers, daily login bonuses, social media competitions, and much more.
What is the best sweepstakes casino?
It is difficult to recommend just one sweepstakes casino as it very much depends on your style of gaming. While we rate Stake.us and McLuck very highly, we also recommend you check out Wow Vegas, Sweeptastic, and High5 Casino.
What types of games can I play on sweepstakes casinos?
Each sweepstakes casino that we have highlighted on this page offers a very different range of games. But you can expect to find a good selection of online slots, table games, and a live casino. You will also uncover original titles and other casino games like bingo, keno, and scratch cards.
What can I use Sweeps Coins on?
Sweeps Coins are a type of virtual currency that can be used to play games in promotional sweepstakes mode. This allows you to win even more Sweeps Coins for a chance at redeeming them for prizes. These prizes have real-world value and are usually given in cash, crypto, gift cards, and merchandise.
Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.