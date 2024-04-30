How Does The Coin System Work?

When you get your free SC coins casino no deposit bonus, as pointed out already you’ll also get a hefty haul of Gold Coins, used to play games throughout the site for fun. As with Sweepstakes Coins you can top up your balance in various ways, but the big difference is that if you choose you can buy more Gold Coins whenever you want. This is not compulsory by any means, but it means you’ll never run out and most coin packages come bundled with free SC. Remember here though, that Gold Coin purchases are exactly that, and no withdrawals are possible.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

Purchases are not necessary, and the principle and rules that make sweepstakes casinos possible mean they are always free to play if you want. This means you can get more Gold Coins by logging in each day, in some cases spinning a wheel and in others as part of weekly and monthly rewards from the loyalty program. This means that while you might not be able to play all day, you certainly should be able to play every day for free if you want.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

It is not just Gold Coins you can get for free, and any free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus will also provide you with ways to add to your SC balance after that bonus is gone. Remember, these sites are set up so you can play for free, and here is a quick breakdown of where to look for more free SC.

Daily login bonus - simply remember to sign in each day to get extra SC if the casino has them available. For instance Stake.us gives you 1 Stake Cash for each of the first 30 days you login - so remember to visit, even if you don't have time to play.

Refer a friend - Most sweepstakes casinos, and certainly the best ones will have a refer a friend program. You can get your personal link from your user dashboard, and get rewarded for everyone who signs up using it.

Via your inbox - remember to allow email promotions as you’ll get ways to claim more free SC landing in your inbox - you may even get an extra reward just for opting in.

On social media - sweepstakes casinos will have a strong presence on social media, so follow them on Insta, FB and ‘X’ to make sure you don’t miss out on a competition or be rewarded for participating on a thread.

Regular promotions - the offers don’t just stop with the welcome bonus, and the best casinos like Stake.us will have races and giveaways weekly or even daily. These will have prize funds featuring both types of coin so a good way to add to your SC tally.

VIP Rewards - what is actually on offer will vary on who you are with and where you are on the scheme, but you may well see more SC on the list of rewards offered.

Get some for free when you buy GC - Again, it needs to be stressed you can’t buy SC at all, but they can come as a free bonus when you buy GC, with more SC being gifted the bigger package you purchase.

Mail in a request - No, this one is not a joke. You can get more SC simply by mailing in and asking for some. There are criteria to meet, and limits on how often you can do this, but this is a little-known way of getting more SC you shouldn’t overlook.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

While you might think that finding the best free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus might just be about the welcome offer, there are other things to take into account as well, starting with these three main areas:

Game selection

As attractive as any welcome offer might be, a casino is only as good as its games roster, so you’ll need to check out the titles to make sure they fit the bill. Depending on your own preferences, you’ll want quality games from quality providers for

Slots - regular, classic, Jackpot and Megaways

Table Games - roulette, blackjack, baccarat and video poker

Live Casino - live dealer versions of table games where th deal is real

Original Titles - quick to play, easy to learn high RTP% games like Dice and Crash at Stake.us

Offers and free sweeps

You’ll want to keep your balance topped up to play these games, so you’ll also need to check out the way you can do this for free, especially if you are after free sweeps coins. There’s a long list of options above, including purchase offers, so you can use this to see how many your prospective casinos have available.

Cash prizes

Your focus might be on the real world prizes, and while you can’t win cash directly at a sweepstakes casino, collecting enough redeemable SC does mean that you can exchange them for cash, gift cards or even merchandise. This is where a thorough check of the small print is essential, as this will tell you how many times you have to play through coins to make them redeemable, and also how many you need before you can request a redemption.

is an app available

With your phone being your default device for just about everything, you might think that an app would be essential to your sweepstakes casino experience. While High5Casino have one of the best around, many sweepstakes casinos do not have an Android or iOS app, and instead have taken the time and effort to optimize their site for mobile devices. So if you want to play at Stake.us on the move, you simply access via the browser on your phone, with no downloads or updates to worry about.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

While these three areas are important they are not the whole story when finding the best free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus. There are other areas to look at, put together here in the form of an easy to read checklist:

Security

Top of the list and for good reason. First up, you’ll need to check that it is legal to play at that sweepstakes casino in your state, which you can check in the T&Cs of the site. While you’re there, look for SSL encryption to make sure everything you do is safe and private. Remember, while sweepstakes casinos do not require a license, they do have terms of service so check those out for any red flags

Usability

It doesn’t matter how good the offer is, or how good the site looks, you need to be able to find what you are looking for quickly and easily. That means spending some time on the site or app first seeing where all the main functions like account details and FAQs are, as well as finding your way around the games roster.

Bonus offers

You should check you have all the necessary details to claim the bonus you want. That will include having any exclusive promo codes to hand (like MIKBONUS for Stake.us) and having your ID to hand during registration should you need it so there are no delays.

Customer Support

Sweepstakes casinos are pretty much straightforward to use, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get problems from time to time. So you should check there is 24/7 help in the form of

live chat or

email, or perhaps a

ticketing system and

even answers via their social media pages.

The more options you have, the better quality answers you are likely to receive.



Payment Methods

While it is important you remember that purchases are in no way necessary, you can buy coin packages if you want. When you do, you’ll want your preferred method supported - so look to see what the payment options are and if they cover all the usual bank, card and eWallet options including crypto.

Game selection

You’ll want a variety of games to play, so you are really looking for the right combination of quality and quantity. Seek out top providers like Pragmatic Play and Evolution across the range, and look for innovation as well in the shape of original titles that could add a new dimension to your sweepstakes casino play.

Conclusion - simple steps to find the best free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus

After reading this guide, you’ll be able to find your free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus confidently, knowing you have all the tools necessary to make the right choice. You’ll know the best offers available, and that the sites that offer these have been fully vetted and safe to play where you are. There won’t be any confusion about what you can do with the Gold and Sweepstakes Coins you get in the bonus, regardless of whether they have a different name at your favorite casino. Most importantly you’ll know how and why you can redeem Sweepstakes Coins for real world prizes, making your sweepstakes casino experience complete.

Now all you need to do is get started, and with the exclusive offer at Stake.us topping our list with $55 Stake Cash, 260K Gold Coins and 5% rakeback availablewhen using code MIKBONUS topping our list, it is hard to look past it. Remember there’s no deposit required at any of the casinos you see here, so use the links on this page to explore all your options to make sure you get exactly what you want.

FAQ

Which is the best sweepstakes casino with a no deposit bonus?

All sweepstakes casinos should have a no deposit bonus, but that does not mean they are all alike. For instance you can get $55 Stake Cash, 260K Gold Coins and 5% rakeback when using code MIKBONUS when registering at Stake.us, which is likely to be hard to beat.

Can you win real money at sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us and McLuck?

While you can’t win money directly from sweepstakes casinos, you can collect enough redeemable Sweepstakes Coins to exchange them for real world prizes. This might be cash, crypto, gift cards or even merchandise at the best casinos.

Can you buy more Sweepstakes Coins?

Sweepstakes Coins cannot be bought, they can only be won or given to you for free as a welcome bonus or part of a promotion. You can also get them for free when buying certain Gold Coin packages.

