There are so many great no deposit bonuses around from sweepstakes casinos, it can be hard to know which is best. This guide to finding the right free sc coins casino no deposit bonus will take you through the process so you can find the best one to claim legally where you are. You’ll see five of the biggest brands out there, all tested and vetted to ensure they are 100% legit. We’ll even give you the inside track to getting the best free sc coins no deposit offers, like using MIKBONUS at Stake.us to get $55 Stake Cash along with 260K in Gold Coins and a 5% rakeback to get you started.
Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos
As you’ve no doubt seen, there is no shortage of sweepstakes casinos out there, but the bad news is they are not all created equal. The silver lining here is that this guide will take you straight to five of the standout performers, meaning you can pick the right one easily depending on what you are looking for:
Stake.us - Get exclusive bonuses and promotions when you use code
MIKBONUS
McLuck - Extra benefits from the VIP Program
Wow Vegas - Perfect for slots fans
Sweeptastic - Top offers on coin bundles
High5Casino - Use Diamonds for extra benefits
Compare online sweepstakes casinos for Cash & Offers
With so much choice when it comes to free sc coins casinos with no deposit bonus USA it can be easy to be overwhelmed by too much information and end up signing up with the first one you see. This can be hit and miss, so you need to check out the options and see what is available. To make that easier, here is a breakdown of the top 5 performers so you can see what they offer at a glance.
Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos
Now you’ve seen the standout features, it’s clear to see how Stake.us provides the best free sc coins casino no deposit bonus for you. To help you make a final comparison, here are expert mini-reviews so you can see how you get free sc coins with no deposit at each one, and the other benefits, and different ways to add to your SC balance.
1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
Stake.us is top of this list, and for good reason. Although it has only been around a short while since it launched on Aug 1st, 2022, it has already made huge waves in the sweepstakes world with a reputation for huge bonuses and an endless stream of promotions.
Pros
Exclusive welcome bonus when you use code MIKBONUS at registration
Live dealer options and Stake Original games
Free to play and the chance to win real-world prizes
Cons
No dedicated mobile app
The free SC coins start when you register, with $55 Stake Cash available in the no deposit bonus along with 260K in Gold coins, and a 5% rakeback using code MIKBONUS - making it probably the best bonus around. The reason why the free sc coins no deposit offer is so important is that these are the coins that, when played through and other criteria are met, can get you gift cards, digital currency rewards and even merchandise.
In addition to the massive welcome offer, more free SC are available in the daily bonus, as well as daily races, slot battles, giveaways and draws as well as potentially being rewarded from the VIP club. These SC, as well as Gold Coins, can be used across the 700 plus games you’ll find on the site, which will include slots from top providers like Pragmatic Play, live and regular table games and a healthy stable of howe-grown Stake Originals. Remember, due to the fact that virtual coins are used, Stake.us is more widely available than regular casinos, with just a few states not able to access the games and offers.
Rating: 4.9/ 5.0
2. McLuck - Enjoy the VIP rewards and a free sc coins no deposit bonus
Also scoring high is McLuck, which is another free sc coins casino with no deposit bonus in the USA. It’s a new name so you might not have heard it before, but they have gained good reviews almost everywhere, making them one to watch.
Pros
Large welcome bonus
Rewards program
Live dealer options
Cons
Still a new name
The biggest eye catcher for you if you are looking for free SC is the 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 free Sweepstakes Coins that make up the bonus. As with the Stake.us offer, you’ll need an exclusive code to unlock the best bonus, and this it’s MIKPROMO at registration. You can get more via the daily bonus, and possibly as regards with the loyalty program, and there is also the prize wheel to spin once invited so there is no shortage of ways to add to your balance.
McLuck comes near to the Stake.us level of game variety offering live casino options to play your SC and GC on, and an impressive games roster is fuelled by titles from top providers. As with Stake.us, McLuck has wider availability than regular casinos, meaning that you can access it in most US states.
Rating: 4.8/ 5.0
3. Wow Vegas - Use your free SC to play a wide range of slots
Wow Vegas also makes this a big name that has thousands of players every day. The slot roster here is one of the most impressive, almost match Stake.us for quality titles available.
Pros
Wide range of slots
35 free SC in the welcome bonus
More promotions via social media
Cons
No table games
To enjoy more than 700 games at Wow Vegas you’ll need a big haul of coins, and that comes in the shape of the 1.75 million WOW Coins + 35 Free Sweepstake Coins you get when you register. Again, this is a no deposit offer that gives you the chance to win real-world prizes once other criteria are met. This also has a daily reward of up to 5 SC when you log in, as well as 20 more for any friends you refer, and a total fund of 500 SC for prize drops.
There are also Jackpot slots to get you more SC by playing Kingdom of Atlantis, Gameshow Party and Tiki Hut Megaways among the top titles. These games can be played across the majority of the US, with only players in Idaho, Nevada, Washington and Michigan missing out.
Rating: 4.7/ 5.0
4. Sweeptastic - Another new name with a large welcome bonus
The next entry is Sweeptastic, who are another new name already making waves. While you won’t find them quite matching the standards at Stake.us they still have plenty going for them.
Pros
Great variety of games
Deals on coin packages
Loyalty program
Cons
Welcome off could be improved
This is a bit of a left field choice as this is not strictly a free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus as one where you can get 55,000 Lucky Coins and 34 Sweeps Coins with your first purchase, with plenty more deals to follow. This means you are getting free SC , but with the purchase of Lucky Coins, and not as a no deposit offer as you might at Stake.us or McLuck. Those SC can still be exchanged for real world prizes once other boxes have been ticked, so the experience is still a good one.
You can play on a range of slots and table games, including a handy little roster of dice games. There are also some original games, but again not quite up to the same level as Stake.us.
Rating: 4.6/ 5.0
5. High5casino - Play with free SC and Diamonds on over 1200 slots
Finishing up this list of top rated free SC coins casinos with a no deposit bonus is High5casino which has turned plenty of heads in the years it has been operating. This has mostly been due to the Diamonds, which can unlock features on the games
Pros
Use Diamonds to unlock features
Free SC in welcome bonus
Over 1200 slots and games to choose from
Cons
Table game range is poor
There are 5 free sweeps coins available as part of the no deposit bonus, which as with the other casinos on this list can be redeemed for prizes. You can add to this tally using promotions on social media and on site, as well as daily and ad hoc rewards. The main attraction though, is that as well as SC, you can use Diamonds to trigger features on games, and potentially increase the size of any win, important to know if you want to increase your SC balance.
This is available across most of the US, as the sweepstakes rules open H5C up to players that can't access regular casinos. On registration as well as receiving free 250 Gold Coins, 5 SC and 600 DIAMONDS, you’ll be able to play over 1200 games, although the table game range is very poor.
Rating: 4.5/ 5.0
Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos
Remember, winning real money directly at a sweepstakes casino is just not possible, and it is this feature that makes the likes of Stake.us and Mcluck available in so many states where regular casinos are not. Instead you are playing for virtual currencies like Stake Cash which can eventually be redeemed for cash prizes. This can be a little confusing, so the next part of this guide will take you through it all so you know what to expect.
How Does The Currency System Work?
There are two types of coin here, but you need to remember that neither type has any monetary value and are there to be used to play the games on the site, and cannot be exchanged for each other. These coins are Gold Coins, although you might see them re-branded to fit the site like Wow Coins, and sweepstakes coins, and Sweepstakes Coins, although again they might be re-christened to fit the site like Stake Cash.
So you can see at a glance the main features of the coins, here is a simple breakdown
How Does The Coin System Work?
When you get your free SC coins casino no deposit bonus, as pointed out already you’ll also get a hefty haul of Gold Coins, used to play games throughout the site for fun. As with Sweepstakes Coins you can top up your balance in various ways, but the big difference is that if you choose you can buy more Gold Coins whenever you want. This is not compulsory by any means, but it means you’ll never run out and most coin packages come bundled with free SC. Remember here though, that Gold Coin purchases are exactly that, and no withdrawals are possible.
How To Play Without Buying Coins?
Purchases are not necessary, and the principle and rules that make sweepstakes casinos possible mean they are always free to play if you want. This means you can get more Gold Coins by logging in each day, in some cases spinning a wheel and in others as part of weekly and monthly rewards from the loyalty program. This means that while you might not be able to play all day, you certainly should be able to play every day for free if you want.
How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?
It is not just Gold Coins you can get for free, and any free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus will also provide you with ways to add to your SC balance after that bonus is gone. Remember, these sites are set up so you can play for free, and here is a quick breakdown of where to look for more free SC.
Daily login bonus - simply remember to sign in each day to get extra SC if the casino has them available. For instance Stake.us gives you 1 Stake Cash for each of the first 30 days you login - so remember to visit, even if you don't have time to play.
Refer a friend - Most sweepstakes casinos, and certainly the best ones will have a refer a friend program. You can get your personal link from your user dashboard, and get rewarded for everyone who signs up using it.
Via your inbox - remember to allow email promotions as you’ll get ways to claim more free SC landing in your inbox - you may even get an extra reward just for opting in.
On social media - sweepstakes casinos will have a strong presence on social media, so follow them on Insta, FB and ‘X’ to make sure you don’t miss out on a competition or be rewarded for participating on a thread.
Regular promotions - the offers don’t just stop with the welcome bonus, and the best casinos like Stake.us will have races and giveaways weekly or even daily. These will have prize funds featuring both types of coin so a good way to add to your SC tally.
VIP Rewards - what is actually on offer will vary on who you are with and where you are on the scheme, but you may well see more SC on the list of rewards offered.
Get some for free when you buy GC - Again, it needs to be stressed you can’t buy SC at all, but they can come as a free bonus when you buy GC, with more SC being gifted the bigger package you purchase.
Mail in a request - No, this one is not a joke. You can get more SC simply by mailing in and asking for some. There are criteria to meet, and limits on how often you can do this, but this is a little-known way of getting more SC you shouldn’t overlook.
How to choose new sweeps casinos
While you might think that finding the best free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus might just be about the welcome offer, there are other things to take into account as well, starting with these three main areas:
Game selection
As attractive as any welcome offer might be, a casino is only as good as its games roster, so you’ll need to check out the titles to make sure they fit the bill. Depending on your own preferences, you’ll want quality games from quality providers for
Slots - regular, classic, Jackpot and Megaways
Table Games - roulette, blackjack, baccarat and video poker
Live Casino - live dealer versions of table games where th deal is real
Original Titles - quick to play, easy to learn high RTP% games like Dice and Crash at Stake.us
Offers and free sweeps
You’ll want to keep your balance topped up to play these games, so you’ll also need to check out the way you can do this for free, especially if you are after free sweeps coins. There’s a long list of options above, including purchase offers, so you can use this to see how many your prospective casinos have available.
Cash prizes
Your focus might be on the real world prizes, and while you can’t win cash directly at a sweepstakes casino, collecting enough redeemable SC does mean that you can exchange them for cash, gift cards or even merchandise. This is where a thorough check of the small print is essential, as this will tell you how many times you have to play through coins to make them redeemable, and also how many you need before you can request a redemption.
is an app available
With your phone being your default device for just about everything, you might think that an app would be essential to your sweepstakes casino experience. While High5Casino have one of the best around, many sweepstakes casinos do not have an Android or iOS app, and instead have taken the time and effort to optimize their site for mobile devices. So if you want to play at Stake.us on the move, you simply access via the browser on your phone, with no downloads or updates to worry about.
What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?
While these three areas are important they are not the whole story when finding the best free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus. There are other areas to look at, put together here in the form of an easy to read checklist:
Security
Top of the list and for good reason. First up, you’ll need to check that it is legal to play at that sweepstakes casino in your state, which you can check in the T&Cs of the site. While you’re there, look for SSL encryption to make sure everything you do is safe and private. Remember, while sweepstakes casinos do not require a license, they do have terms of service so check those out for any red flags
Usability
It doesn’t matter how good the offer is, or how good the site looks, you need to be able to find what you are looking for quickly and easily. That means spending some time on the site or app first seeing where all the main functions like account details and FAQs are, as well as finding your way around the games roster.
Bonus offers
You should check you have all the necessary details to claim the bonus you want. That will include having any exclusive promo codes to hand (like MIKBONUS for Stake.us) and having your ID to hand during registration should you need it so there are no delays.
Customer Support
Sweepstakes casinos are pretty much straightforward to use, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get problems from time to time. So you should check there is 24/7 help in the form of
live chat or
email, or perhaps a
ticketing system and
even answers via their social media pages.
The more options you have, the better quality answers you are likely to receive.
Payment Methods
While it is important you remember that purchases are in no way necessary, you can buy coin packages if you want. When you do, you’ll want your preferred method supported - so look to see what the payment options are and if they cover all the usual bank, card and eWallet options including crypto.
Game selection
You’ll want a variety of games to play, so you are really looking for the right combination of quality and quantity. Seek out top providers like Pragmatic Play and Evolution across the range, and look for innovation as well in the shape of original titles that could add a new dimension to your sweepstakes casino play.
Conclusion - simple steps to find the best free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus
After reading this guide, you’ll be able to find your free SC coins casino with a no deposit bonus confidently, knowing you have all the tools necessary to make the right choice. You’ll know the best offers available, and that the sites that offer these have been fully vetted and safe to play where you are. There won’t be any confusion about what you can do with the Gold and Sweepstakes Coins you get in the bonus, regardless of whether they have a different name at your favorite casino. Most importantly you’ll know how and why you can redeem Sweepstakes Coins for real world prizes, making your sweepstakes casino experience complete.
Now all you need to do is get started, and with the exclusive offer at Stake.us topping our list with $55 Stake Cash, 260K Gold Coins and 5% rakeback availablewhen using code MIKBONUS topping our list, it is hard to look past it. Remember there’s no deposit required at any of the casinos you see here, so use the links on this page to explore all your options to make sure you get exactly what you want.
FAQ
Which is the best sweepstakes casino with a no deposit bonus?
All sweepstakes casinos should have a no deposit bonus, but that does not mean they are all alike. For instance you can get $55 Stake Cash, 260K Gold Coins and 5% rakeback when using code MIKBONUS when registering at Stake.us, which is likely to be hard to beat.
Can you win real money at sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us and McLuck?
While you can’t win money directly from sweepstakes casinos, you can collect enough redeemable Sweepstakes Coins to exchange them for real world prizes. This might be cash, crypto, gift cards or even merchandise at the best casinos.
Can you buy more Sweepstakes Coins?
Sweepstakes Coins cannot be bought, they can only be won or given to you for free as a welcome bonus or part of a promotion. You can also get them for free when buying certain Gold Coin packages.
Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.