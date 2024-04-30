Best New Sweepstakes Casinos 2024: Latest USA Sweeps Casinos

New sweepstakes casinos are a great legal alternative for those who currently live in an area where real money gambling is prohibited. This guide will highlight the 5 best new sweepstakes casinos, including a closer look at Stake.us, McLuck, Wow Vegas, Sweeptastic, and High5 Casino.
From here, you’ll also discover exactly what sweepstakes casinos are, the different types of sweepstakes casinos you are likely to come across, the various pros and cons attached to joining the latest casino-style gaming sites, and how to review the latest sweepstakes casinos in 2024.
Stake.us: The best new sweepstakes casino in 2024
The best new sweepstakes casino is Stake.us. Here, you’ll soon be able to make yourself at home by completing the simple registration process, entering the exclusive promotional code TOPVIPBONUS, and releasing the new customer offer. Currently, this will add 260,000 Gold Coins and $25 in Stake Cash to your new player account. Plus, provided you can verify your details within three days of signing up, you can release 5% rakeback based on your casino-style gaming losses.
Of course, there is plenty more to enjoy throughout your time online with Stake.us. For starters, you’ll find over 500 gaming titles, including some impressive Stake Originals and a collection of top games from the likes of Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming. Whether playing for fun or with the option of later redeeming prizes, returning players will find they can keep their balance topped up with Gold Coins and Stake Cash through various bonuses and perks, too. This includes daily raffles, weekly challenges, and a login bonus that can be redeemed every 24 hours.
+ Exclusive new customer offer using bonus code TOPVIPBONUS
+ Over 500 casino-style games
+ No purchase necessary
- Cryptocurrency GC package purchases only
- No Stake.us mobile app
McLuck: Spin to win one of four McJackpots every single day
The second-best sweepstakes casino is McLuck. When working your way through the registration process, you’ll be able to collect 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins provided you remember to enter the exclusive bonus code VIPPROMO. At the time of writing, this promotion is eligible to all new users, except for those located in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Nevada and Washington.
After releasing your new customer offer, you’ll be able to work your way around a casino-style gaming lobby packed with over 550 titles. One of the many great perks of joining McLuck is that new games are added each week, too, ensuring that entertainment always remains fresh and exciting. Four daily McJackpots are also up for grabs. These McJackpots can drop with any spin, adding between 10,000 Gold Coins and 200,000,000 Gold Coins to your account. For those looking to play on the go, you can head on over to respective app stores and soon make the most of McLuck’s user-friendly mobile app.
+ Competitive welcome bonus
+ Streamlined sign-up process
+ Regular new releases
- Limited payment methods
- Live chat only available to VIP users
Wow Vegas: Enjoy regular new releases each week at this top sweepstakes casino
Wow Vegas comes in at third on this list of top new sweepstakes casinos. To get you up and running, the popular platform provides you with the chance of adding 8,500 Wow Coins and 4.5 Sweepstakes Coins to your account. The first 5,000 Wow Coins can be unlocked by simply creating your account, swiftly followed by 1 Sweepstakes Coin for verifying your identity. From here, you’ll then need to log back in for the next two days to ensure that you receive the additional 3,500 Wow Coins and 3.5 Sweepstakes Coins.
Beyond a small but fair welcome bonus, Wow Vegas provides you with a selection of impressive titles from the likes of Betsoft and Pragmatic Play. Returning players will find that new games are regularly released, too, adding to an eclectic and ever-growing lobby. Your Wow Coins and Sweepstakes Coins will stay topped up thanks to a selection of ongoing promos and perks, including the daily login, spin-to-win promo and a lunchtime loot bonus. Although yet to release an app, rest assured that the mobile experience mimics the streamlined nature of the desktop site.
+ 700+ casino-style games
+ Regular ongoing bonuses and promotions
+ Responsive support around the clock
- Smaller welcome bonus
- No Wow Vegas mobile app
Sweeptastic: Kickstart your time online with 27,777 LC & 2.5 SC
Over at Sweeptastic, you’ll be able to begin your time online by unlocking a huge welcome bonus that consists of 27,777 Lucky Coins – the platform’s chosen name for Gold Coins – and 2 Sweepstakes Coins. Initially, you’ll find 10,000 Lucky Coins have been released as soon as you create your account. A further 17,777 Lucky Coins and 2 Sweepstakes Coins will then be released once you have confirmed your identity.
The platform itself boasts an impressive collection of over 1,000 casino-style games, including plenty of fan favorites from the likes of Betsoft, Belatra, and BGaming. As a returning player, you can keep your virtual balance topped up with regular reloads, a daily login bonus, and an impressive rewards program. Plus, any issues can be resolved thanks to a responsive support team that is available at any time of day.
+ Impressive new customer bonus
+ Top software providers
+ Competitive VIP program
- No Sweeptastic mobile app
- No live chat options
High5 Casino: Find casino-style games from the biggest software developers around
The High 5 Casino is another great social casino that provides an exceptional bonus for completing the registration and verification process. As a new user, you can expect to pick up 250 Gold Coins, 5 Sweepstakes Coins, and 600 Diamonds for use across a stacked casino-style gaming lobby.
New and existing users will find over 800 titles to choose from, including The Green Machine Deluxe, Platinum Goodess, and Twin Win. However, new releases are regular added to the High5 Casino catalog. Plenty of additional features help to compliment a robust gaming library, too, such as the the rapid rewards, jackpots, boosts on demand, and regularly updated player rankings and gaming leaderboards. You can play here fun or with the option of later redeeming prizes. Plus, any issues will be resolved by a solid support team that can be accessed 24/7.
+ Over 800 casino-style games
+ No purchase necessary
+ Optimized mobile experience through dedicated app
- Higher prize redemption limits
- Unavailable in Idaho, Michigan, Nevada and Washington
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Sweepstakes Casinos are a great legal alternative to real money gambling sites. A sweepstakes casino allows you to enjoy casino-style games without the need to make a purchase, utilizing two virtual currencies called Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins.
Both Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins can be released throughout your time online, allowing you to soon filter between the two key styles of play. Gold Coins will allow you to play for fun only, while Sweepstakes Coins provide you with the chance to later redeem prizes.
From a legal standpoint, you’ll be able to enjoy casino-style games at a sweepstakes casino across most of the US. Currently, only Washington prohibits any form of sweepstakes casino action taking place. All sweepstakes casino sites are audited by statewide regulators and adhere to state-specific laws, meaning that you will have to pay attention to capped prize limits and make sure that you declare any prize redemptions over a certain value.
All gaming outcomes are completely randomized thanks to the use of an RNG. Plus, you’ll now find top software providers are backing the gaming lobbies, creating an immersive experience that mimics that of real money gambling platforms. Depending on your preferences, you may want to consider finding a specialist sweepstakes casino that focuses its offering on particular games or features.
What are the different types of new Sweepstakes Casinos?
The ever-growing popularity of sweepstakes casinos has inevitably led to offshoots focused on individual gaming categories and alternative formats. Bear in mind that the same legal standards and requirements must be upheld and followed, regardless of the type of new sweepstakes casino you opt to join.
● Social Poker Rooms: The social poker room has been around for some time now, allowing players to enjoy the full online poker experience without having to worry about making a purchase. These platforms are designed with social interaction at its core, often providing safe chat rooms, the chance to create your own avatar, and the option of redeeming your SC wins for prizes.
● Social Table Game Casinos: Virtual table games make up a larger percentage of any traditional sweepstakes casino portfolio; however, you will often find sites devoted solely to table games, too. Here, you can expect to immerse yourself in a world that is packed with great variations of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, Sic Bo, and beyond.
● No-Purchase Slot Machines: Generally, three and five-reelers will take up the bulk of any free-to-play social casino platforms, so it should come as no surprise to see that some of the latest sweepstakes coin casinos focus their efforts on slots alone. This type of sweepstakes casino still follows the same laws surrounding gameplay and prizes, plus you’ll be able to continue playing for free throughout your stay.
● Free-to-Play Sweepstakes Casinos: The standard free-to-play sweepstakes casino covers all of the aforementioned gaming categories and much more. In fact, you’ll find that you can work your way through a stream of great gaming titles, covering everything from slots and poker to virtuals and live casino games. Again, there is no need to make a purchase and you can walk away from the latest sweepstakes casinos having redeemed your SC for various prizes.
● Mobile Sweepstakes platforms: Nowadays, you won’t have to look too hard to find yourself a new sweepstakes casino experience that can be enjoyed on the go. Some platforms are even created with mobile users in mind, allowing you to pick up additional perks by downloading the app or by visiting through your mobile browser.
What are the Pros and Cons of brand new Sweepstakes Casinos?
As with any casino-style gaming platform, new sweepstakes casinos will come with their own pros and cons. This list should break down the key standout features and the main things to be aware of before joining.
Pros & Cons
+ Makes use of the latest technology and provides an enhanced user experience
+ Regular new releases and creative gaming additions come as standard
+ Likely to find a mobile experience that is compatible with most smart devices
+ Introduction of unique perks, promotions, and offers
+ Flexible and inclusive selection of payment methods
+ Strict adherence to sweepstakes laws and legislation
- Risk of using an unproven sweepstakes casino
- Smaller community feel
- Saturated market and reliance on the latest technology
How do we review recent Sweeps Casinos?
When it comes to reviewing new sweepstakes casinos, a few key attributes will always take precedence. Bonuses, promotions, banking methods, and the casino-style gaming lobbies will play a crucial role in the process; however, you will also want to ensure that you take the following into account:
1. Up to date Bonuses and Promotions
2. Latest Banking Options and Payout Speed
3. Variety of Recent Games Offered
4. Up to Date Security and Trust
5. Positive User Experience
6. Accessibility
7. Trained Customer Support
8. Fairness and Transparency
1. Up to date bonuses and promotions
Due to the very nature of sweepstakes casinos, all manner of bonuses and promotions will be available to you. Sweepstakes casinos are legally obliged to ensure that you can continue playing for free. So, it should come as no surprise to see a stream of rewards available to you long after the first no-deposit bonus has been released.
Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins can be collected every single day by simply logging back into your account. The daily login bonus does not require any promotional codes to be entered, but it may require the spin of a wheel or alternative in-play feature to unlock. Referral bonuses are a great way to keep things social, too, rewarding you for every friend that joins. Rewards programs, on the other hand, add GC and SC to your account based on your own loyalty and continued gaming experience. Just remember to pay attention to any seasonal promotions along the way, as these will have time restrictions attached.
2. Latest Banking Options and Payout Speed
Although a purchase is not required to play at a new sweepstakes casino, Gold Coin packages can be purchased throughout your time online. Of course, for those of you playing with Sweepstakes Coins, you’ll want to feel confident that any prize redemptions will be completed swiftly and securely.
With this in mind, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for a diverse selection of payment options offering fast payouts. You’ll find a number of sweepstakes casinos now happy to utilize everything from Visa and Mastercard to PayPal and Bitcoin. Naturally, minimal fees will always be a bonus and any credible platform will make sure that the latest encryption technology is used.
3. Variety of Recent Games Offered
Nowadays, it is not uncommon to find the latest play-for-fun portfolios competing with real money gambling sites. Titles are now provided by the likes of NetEnt, BGaming, Pragmatic, and Evolution, covering everything from top slots to live casino action.
● Popular Slots: You’ll find a whole section of the lobby is devoted to popular three and five-reelers. These games are often staples found across the sweepstakes and RMG world, providing you with genuine RTP, volatility, and gaming experiences.
● Table Games: Here, you’ll be able to soon find variations of first-person roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and beyond. Pay attention to table limits and consider testing new strategies with Gold Coins before switching to SC.
● Video Poker: Most new sweepstakes casinos will provide video poker games. You’ll find Stud, Omaha, Texas Hold’em, and plenty of great tournaments to enter along the way.
● In-house titles: A few unique games are usually available to play, too. This section of the site will showcase the in-house teams' take on gaming classics like Plinko, Dice, and Crash.
● Additional features: Beyond casino-style games, you’ll want to check out any new features that help a sweepstakes casino standout from the competition. For instance, some recent additions allow for strategies to be discussed in chat rooms and achievements to be shared across the site.
4. Up to Date Security and Trust
As with any site that requires you to share your own personal details, overall security and trust is a must at any new sweepstakes casino in 2024. Many of the best will utilize a number of tools to ensure that you don’t fall victim to any foul play.
● Encryption technology: The latest SSL/TLS protocols aim to encrypt both personal and financial information that is sent between you and your new platform, leaving your details impenetrable to third-party attacks.
● KYC/AML Checks: Verification checks ensure that the risk of fraud and money laundering are removed. These checks may require you to provide photo id in order to confirm you are exactly who you say you are before any prize redemptions can take place.
● RNG Certification: The random number generator will randomize the result of all gaming outcomes, ensuring that fair play and unbiased gameplay can take place.
● Two-factor Authentication (2FA): Adds a second layer of security to your account, requiring you to enter a code sent to your email address or phone number before any GC package purchases or prize redemptions can be confirmed.
● Accessible Terms and Conditions: Full access to terms and conditions, privacy policies, and sweepstakes rules will provide you with a complete overview of what to expect when playing at the latest casino-style gaming platforms.
5. Positive User Experience
All of these great perks can soon be dented by a poor user experience. So, you’ll want to keep a lookout for a streamlined registration process, a quick and efficient way to release the first batch of virtual currencies, and a well-designed lobby that allows you to soon find your favorite titles.
From here, you’d expect the best new casino-style gaming sites to have complete mobile compatibility, fast loading times, and steady streams throughout. Should you run into any issues, customer support should be on hand to help you along the way backed by stable connections.
6. Accessibility
Extending on the above, you’ll want to make sure that the new sweepstakes casino you select is accessible. Although this can relate to the way in which you log in and play your favorite games, this can also relate to the overall design and layout.
Generally speaking, most new casino-style gaming platforms allow for mobile gaming to take place in some capacity. Although few are yet to release dedicated apps, most will allow you to seamlessly transition from desktop to mobile play through your browser. Additionally, many recent sweepstakes casinos have made use of easy-to-read fonts, color contrasts, text-to-speech features, and an adaptive design that will suit almost all users.
7. Trained Customer Support
Although it would be nice to avoid them, queries, concerns, and issues will arise while playing at the latest sweepstakes casino sites in 2024. So, you’ll want to make sure that you can find yourself a responsive and reliable team that provides you with clear and concise responses around the clock.
It is common to find new casino-style gaming sites providing you with on-site forms, dedicated FAQs, and an email address for you to get in contact with, often leading to a well-communicated and knowledgeable response within 12-24 hours. However, on the odd occasion, you will come across an efficient team that can be accessed via live chat or through a dedicated phone line. In turn, you’ll find that you can be back up and running within a matter of minutes.
8. Fairness and Transparency
There are a few key signs that you have found yourself a fair and transparent new place to play online, too. For starters, when working your way around the lobby, you’ll find clear information surrounding the RTP and volatility of each title. While this doesn’t provide any guarantees, it does provide a quick snapshot of the expected chance of landing a winning spin – provided your new site utilizes an RNG.
As you make your way to the bottom of the site, you’ll also notice that you can access all terms and conditions, sweepstakes rules, and the latest privacy policy. Here, you’ll soon establish how your data is stored, the information that is shared with third parties, and any key terms that may be well worth bearing in mind along the way.
How do I claim a bonus at a new sweepstakes coin casino?
The latest sweepstakes coin casinos make the process of releasing bonuses and promotions a breeze. This step-by-step guide will highlight exactly how you can get your hands on a new customer offer today.
1. Find yourself a credible new sweepstakes casino
2. Download the app or visit the website
3. Click ‘register’
4. Connect your social media account or work your way through the on-site form
5. Enter any promotional codes and read through the terms and conditions before clicking ‘submit’
6. Click on the verification link sent to your email address and/or enter the code sent to your phone
7. Pass any KYC/AML checks and forward any additional documents/proof of identity
8. Wait to be redirected or log back in to your account to find your new customer offer has been released
9. Head to the lobby and log back in the next day to collect another bonus
What is the difference between new sweepstakes casinos and a social casino?
Oftentimes, you’ll find new sweepstakes casinos and social casinos will be used interchangeably. However, there are a few key differences that help to differentiate between the two. This convenient table should highlight a few of the main features of each casino-styling gaming format.
|
|
Sweepstakes Casino
|
Social Casino
|
Streamlined registration process
|
Potential to register using an email address or link a social media account
|
Option of joining via the on-site form or by connecting social media accounts
|
KYC/AML Checks
|
Geolocation checks will be performed at the start and KYC/AML checks will be performed before prizes can be redeemed
|
Geo-blocks are put in place to stop players from accessing sites in prohibited locations
|
Virtual currencies
|
Utilizes a dual currency system allowing you to play for fun or later redeem prizes. No purchase is necessary to play; however you can buy GC packages at a number of new online sweepstakes casinos
|
Utilizes one main play-for-fun currency throughout
|
Requires you to follow a prize redemption process
|
In order to redeem prizes you will need to play through your SC and obtain a certain number of SC
|
A strictly play-for-fun casino-style gaming platform
|
Strict regulatory compliance
|
Follows the sweepstakes model strictly
|
Adheres fully to state-specific sweepstakes laws
|
Range of free entry methods
|
Ability to pick up Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins without making a purchase
|
Option of picking up Gold Coins using a number of methods throughout your time online
|
Option of interacting with other players
|
Although not essential chat rooms can be found at some of the best sweepstakes casinos
|
A huge focus of most social casino platforms. Often a main chat room and individual gaming lobbies will be available
|
Selection of potential prizes available to redeem for SC
|
A huge list of new sweepstakes casinos now allow you to redeem SC for vouchers merchandise Gold Coins and cash prizes
|
No prizes can be won at a social casino directly. However off-site giveaways may be available to enter by interacting with social media posts
|
Casino-style gaming opportunities
|
You can play casino-style games backed by an RNG from some of the biggest software developers around
|
You can enjoy a selection of competitive casino-style games with fair gaming outcomes
Verdict: Take your time to find the perfect new sweepstakes coin casino for you
A new sweepstakes casino allows you to legally enjoy casino-style gaming action in all US states, except for Washington. In turn, these platforms have become the number one choice for those living in areas where real money gambling are still prohibited.
Currently, Stake.us, McLuck, Wow Vegas, Sweepstastic, and High5 Casino are the most recent releases worth reviewing. These platforms are packed with perks, including stacked gaming lobbies, impressive rewards, ongoing promotions, and support teams that go above and beyond. Alternatively, you could focus your sights on a sweepstakes platform that is devoted to slots, video poker, table games, or mobile gaming only.
Wherever you decide to play, you can rest assured that all top new sweepstakes casinos will be backed by the latest technology, provide a streamlined experience, and aim to keep the casino libraries fresh with new releases. Beyond these great features, you’ll also want to pay attention to response times, banking options, accessibility, and any other unique perks that could help you to finalize your decision.
New Sweepstakes Casinos FAQ
Can you win real money at a new sweepstakes casino in 2024?
No. Although you can’t win real money at a new sweepstakes casino in 2024, you will find that you can play with Sweepstakes Coins and look to later redeem your wins for a range of prizes. Alternatively, you can play with Gold Coins and play for fun only.
How do I know that gaming outcomes will be fair at a new online sweepstakes casino?
Any credible casino-style gaming platform must make use of a random number generator or utilize the blockchain to offer provably fair games. External audits from statewide regulators help to confirm that the latest sweepstakes casinos are providing you with fair gaming outcomes.
What games can you expect to find at the latest sweepstakes casinos?
New sweepstakes casinos are always looking at ways to bolster their own portfolios. So, you can expect to see popular titles from the likes of NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, and more. Although slots and video poker used to create the foundations, you’ll now find table games, virtuals, and live casino games, too.
Do all of the latest sweepstakes coin casinos have dedicated apps?
No. There is still a huge list of new sweepstakes casinos that do not offer you the chance to play directly through an app. However, the best new sweepstakes casinos will ensure that you can access the full experience on the go via your mobile browser.
How can you get in contact with the latest sweepstakes casinos?
The experience of playing at a new sweepstakes casino is now very similar to that of a real money gambling site. So, you shouldn’t have any issues getting in contact with a responsive support team. Generally, you’ll find FAQs and on-site forms; however, some of the latest sweepstakes coin casinos now offer live chat, too.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.