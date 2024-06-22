Uttar Pradesh: 'Mirzapur' Like Gunfight In Bareilly's Open Street, Shots Fired Over Land Dispute | Details

Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Saturday witnessed a 'Mirzapur' like street gunfight between members of two rival groups over an alleged land dispute. In a widely circulated video of a gunfight, it was seen that people of two rival groups opening fire at each other on a road.
The gunfight, sharing striking similarities with scenes in web series like 'Mirzapur', broke out in the Izzatnagar area near Bajrang Dhaba on Pilibhit bypass road on Saturday.
All about the incident
As per media reports, the gunfight erupted after a builder Rajiv Rana and 40-50 of his associates reached Shankara Mahadeva Marbles on Pilibhit bypass road before the owner of the marble shop, Aditya Upadhyay, reached the spot. An altercation started between the two regarding the possession of a piece of land located near Upadhyay's marble shop.
As the situation took no time to escalate, both sides soon opened several rounds of fire on each other in broad daylight.
Police controlled situation
In a bid to take the escalating situation under control, police promptly arrived at the spot. A case has been registered, and a search is on for the miscreants who escaped the spot.
According to Circle Officer (III) Anita Singh Chauhan, Upadhyay and his son Aviral were arrested, and a gun was recovered from them.
Seven policemen, including Station House Officer (SHO) of Izzatnagar Police Station, have been suspended for negligence