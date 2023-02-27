Security Forces Will Take Care Of Kashmiri Pandit's Killers: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday vowed to bring the perpetrators behind the killing of Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma to book and termed the incident "unfortunate".

Terrorists on Sunday shot dead the 40-year-old Sharma in Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market.

"It is an extremely unfortunate incident. No words are enough to condemn the killing. Whoever has carried out the act, our security forces will take care of them,” Sinha told reporters here.

He said while such incidents can create doubts in the minds of the people about the security scenario, the administration and security forces were working "with a 360 degree approach".

"The situation today is much better but we are working towards making it a model situation," he added.

On the imposition of property tax, Sinha said it was least in the country and did not burden the common man.

"We have repeatedly said the administration believes in dialogue. I want to tell residents of J-K that we have imposed least property tax.

"There 5.20 lakh houses in the cities. Out of these, 2.06 lakh are smaller than 1,000 square feet which means there is no property tax for 40 per cent houses," he said.

"There are 2.06 lakh houses which are smaller than 1,500 square feet. On these, the maximum tax is Rs 1,000 per year. If I compare it with Shimla, Dehradun or Ambala. It is one-tenth of these places. If common masses have any problems, they should write to the administration," he said.

He said while 46 per cent of the 1.10 lakh shops will be paying less than Rs 700 per year, another 30 per cent will be paying under Rs 2,000 per year.

"The tax collected will be deposited with the concerned municipality and used for development of that area and for improving facilities to the people," he said.

The Union Territory administration on Tuesday ordered the imposition of property tax in municipal areas from April 1.