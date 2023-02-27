Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Security Forces Will Take Care Of Kashmiri Pandit's Killers: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Home National

Security Forces Will Take Care Of Kashmiri Pandit's Killers: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists on Sunday shot dead the 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma in Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha
J&K LG Manoj Sinha.(File photo) Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 4:11 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday vowed to bring the perpetrators behind the killing of Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma to book and termed the incident "unfortunate". 

Terrorists on Sunday shot dead the 40-year-old Sharma in Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market.

"It is an extremely unfortunate incident. No words are enough to condemn the killing. Whoever has carried out the act, our security forces will take care of them,” Sinha told reporters here.

Related stories

Jammu-Based ‘Radio Sharda’ Becomes ‘Voice Of Kashmiri Pandits’

Safety Of Kashmiri Pandits Employees Is Our Top Most Priority: LG Manoj Sinha

No Salaries For Kashmiri Pandits Sitting At Home: J&K LG Manoj Sinha To Kashmiri Pandit Protesters

He said while such incidents can create doubts in the minds of the people about the security scenario, the administration and security forces were working "with a 360 degree approach". 

"The situation today is much better but we are working towards making it a model situation," he added. 

On the imposition of property tax, Sinha said it was least in the country and did not burden the common man.

"We have repeatedly said the administration believes in dialogue. I want to tell residents of J-K that we have imposed least property tax. 

"There 5.20 lakh houses in the cities. Out of these, 2.06 lakh are smaller than 1,000 square feet which means there is no property tax for 40 per cent houses," he said. 

"There are 2.06 lakh houses which are smaller than 1,500 square feet. On these, the maximum tax is Rs 1,000 per year. If I compare it with Shimla, Dehradun or Ambala. It is one-tenth of these places. If common masses have any problems, they should write to the administration," he said.

He said while 46 per cent of the 1.10 lakh shops will be paying less than Rs 700 per year, another 30 per cent will be paying under Rs 2,000 per year.

"The tax collected will be deposited with the concerned municipality and used for development of that area and for improving facilities to the people," he said. 

The Union Territory administration on Tuesday ordered the imposition of property tax in municipal areas from April 1.

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir J&K LG Manoj Sinha Kashmiri Pandits Terrorists Terrorism Pulwama Security Forces Union Territory
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure