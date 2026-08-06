Priyanka Gandhi Seeks More MEMU Services For Nilambur In Letter To Railways

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking additional MEMU train services in her Lok Sabha constituency, party sources said on Thursday.
In her letter to Vaishnaw seeking improved railway infrastructure in the constituency, Vadra sought additional Mainline Electric Multiple Unit services on the Palakkad-Nilambur and Shoranur-Nilambur routes, citing heavy passenger traffic on the two sectors.
She urged that the existing passenger train services on the Palakkad-Nilambur and Shoranur-Nilambur routes be converted into MEMU services.
Besides, she sought immediate approval for the five new MEMU services recommended by the Palakkad Division and the Southern Railway headquarters to the Railway Board, the sources said.
Vadra urged the Railway Minister to extend the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express to Nilambur, lengthen the platform at the Nilambur railway station to accommodate 24-coach trains, and renovate the station yard.
Her other demands were the extension of platforms at the halt stations of Thuvvur, Pattikkad, Cherukara and Vallapuzha to accommodate 24-coach trains, and expediting measures to ease traffic congestion at Shoranur Junction, the sources said.
She also sought the rescheduling of the departure timings of the Kottayam-Nilambur Express and the Shoranur-Nilambur MEMU to provide convenient connectivity with the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express services, they added.
In the letter, the Wayanad MP thanked the Railway Minister for launching the Shoranur-Nilambur MEMU service, adding an extra coach to the Kottayam-Nilambur Express, and extending the platform at Thuvvur railway station.
She said these issues had been raised during a meeting she convened in Wandoor in September last year, the sources added.
Nilambur, in Kerala's Malappuram district, falls within the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency represented by Vadra.