Covid-19 : India Logs 50,407 New Coronavirus Cases, 804 Fatalities

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, a total of 5,07,981 deaths have been reported so far in the country and more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 11:17 am

India saw a single day rise of 50,407 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases have declined to 6,10,443, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,07,981 with 804 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily Covid-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 1.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.37 per cent, the ministry said.

It said a reduction of 87,359 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.48 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 5.07 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,14,68,120, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 172.29 crore.

India had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 804 new fatalities include 492 from Kerala and 63 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,07,981 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,355 from Maharashtra, 61,626 from Kerala, 39,575 from Karnataka, 37,887 from Tamil  Nadu, 26,047 from Delhi, 23,382 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,965 from  West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

