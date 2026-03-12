Column | Scale Has Given India Presence; Capability Can Give India Leadership: Nyarika Holkar

Design will be central to that shift. We often associate design with aesthetics. In reality, good design begins with understanding a problem deeply enough to solve it the simplest way possible. It is where engineering meets human need. As India moves up the value chain, our ability to design, not only manufacture, will increasingly define our competitiveness. Nations that create original ideas shape markets. Those that only produce eventually compete on cost alone. Investing in design is therefore a strategic imperative. It strengthens intellectual property, encourages original thinking and ensures that what we create is not only made in India, but imagined in India.