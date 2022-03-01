Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP, Claims Party Cheated Farmers

UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party is voted to power, the pace of development will be accelerated, which will lead to prosperity of farmers.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP in Uttar Pradesh.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 5:00 pm

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections seem to be of "chhalia" (deceit) versus Ballia.

Addressing an election meeting in the Phephana assembly constituency, Yadav said, "The BJP had promised to double the income of farmers if voted to power. Farmers should say if their income has doubled? Are the farmers getting fertilisers? Are their crops purchased on MSP?"

"People of Ballia know how many times the BJP has cheated them. They have cheated you so many times that this election is appearing to be of 'chhalia' versus Ballia," he said.

The BJP's partners have also come to know of its lies, the SP chief said, intensifying his attack on the ruling party.

"The people of Ballia have always given a new direction to politics. This is not an ordinary election. This is an election to save the Constitution and the democracy. I am happy that along with 'samajwadis', 'Ambedkarwadis' are involved in saving the democracy and the Constitution," he said.

If the SP is voted to power, the pace of development will be accelerated, and it will lead to prosperity of farmers and jobs for the youth, Yadav added.

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party BJP Farmers Constitution Democracy Minimum Support Price (MSP)
