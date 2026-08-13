Air India Faces Govt Heat After Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana, Told To 'Take Responsibility'

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

Flight AI 2379, carrying 145 passengers from Phuket to Delhi, encountered severe turbulence on August 4, injuring 20 passengers and four cabin crew members

Air India
Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Drugs After Phuket-Delhi Flight | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • AI 2379’s pilot tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory test.

  • Government demands accountability and warns strict action against those responsible.

  • Severe turbulence injured 20 passengers and four crew members; technical issues remain under scrutiny.

Air India has come under renewed scrutiny following a serious in-flight incident that left several passengers and crew members injured. The government has taken a serious view of the matter and warned the airline leadership that those found responsible will face strict action, as per Times Of India. 

The episode follows the airline's June Ahmedabad crash that killed 260 people. The final investigation report into that disaster remains outstanding.

"The final report of AI’s last June Ahmedabad crash in which 260 people lost their lives is not yet out, and then something like this happens with Air India. The government has taken a very serious view of what happened on AI 2379, and heads will roll" an official told The Times of India.

Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Drugs After Phuket-Delhi Flight - | File Photo
Govt Seeks Stronger Checks As Air India Phuket-Delhi Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana

By Outlook News Desk

Erratic Cockpit Behaviour

The pilot-in-command of flight AI 2379 tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test.

The cabin crew filed formal complaints regarding his conduct. The Times of India reported that the pilot-in-command appeared to be under the influence of psychoactive substances during the journey.

Related Content
Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Drugs After Phuket-Delhi Flight - | File Photo
An Air India Airbus A320neo, the same model of aircraft as involved in the incident - Krish Aarush, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
An Air India Airbus A320neo, the same model of aircraft as involved in the incident - Krish Aarush, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Air India Flight - PTI

A person familiar with the matter alleged the pilot repeatedly sat on the cockpit floor and attempted to smoke before cabin crew intervened. The pilot-in-command said to investigators that his positive test stemmed from prescribed sleeping pills taken for personal problems.

An Air India Airbus A320neo, the same model of aircraft as involved in the incident - Krish Aarush, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Turbulence: Pilot-In-Command Tests Positive For Marijuana After 300-Foot Altitude Drop

By Outlook News Desk

Technical Failures Under Scrutiny

Flight AI 2379 lost 300 feet of altitude over Odisha. The autopilot disengaged and warnings triggered for all three hydraulic systems, doors and the elevator.

An Airbus team and French aviation regulators arrived in India to examine the technical issues alongside the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The AAIB is investigating whether the multiple simultaneous warnings were genuine or spurious and what may have triggered them.

Pilots have also sought a detailed explanation from Airbus about the sequence of warnings. Senior pilots questioned the authenticity of the alerts, arguing that an aircraft facing such extensive failures could not fly for nearly two hours and should have diverted to the nearest airport.

Air India Flight - PTI
Air India AI2379: 300-Foot Drop, Injuries And Now A Pilot Drug Test; Here's What Happened?

By Outlook News Desk

Overhauling Drug Testing Rules

The government directed the DGCA to increase the proportion of personnel tested. Authorities also ordered strengthened enforcement against prohibited drug use.

Proposed reforms aim to distinguish between positive tests resulting from prescribed medications and recreational drug consumption. Those whose results are attributable to medication could be given additional opportunities, while tougher penalties would be imposed against personnel testing positive for "real" drugs.

Senior pilots raised concerns that the DGCA's existing Civil Aviation Requirement, "procedure for examination of the aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances", fails to differentiate prescription medication from drug abuse.

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