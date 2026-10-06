Today Is The Last To Day To Register To Vote In Arkansas: What You Need To Know Before November 3 Election

October 5 is the voter registration deadline for Arkansas residents ahead of the November 3 general election.
Arkansas does not offer online voter registration.
Voters can use the Secretary of State’s VoterView system to check registration status.
October 5 is the deadline for Arkansas residents to register to vote in the November 3 general election, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. The statutory deadline falls on October 4, but because it is a Sunday, the deadline moves to Monday, October 5.
Arkansas does not offer online voter registration. Those who are not registered must submit a paper application through an official voter registration agency or by mail. Applications are available through county clerk offices and other designated agencies.
For applications sent by mail, voters must provide their Arkansas driver's licence number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. The postmark is treated as the submission date for determining whether a mailed application met the deadline.
How To Check Your Arkansas Voter Registration
After submitting an application, voters can check their registration status through the Arkansas Secretary of State's VoterView system.
VoterView allows voters to check whether their registration has been processed, confirm their address and polling location, and view a sample ballot for their precinct.
Washington County Election Director Jennifer Price said the system brings key election information together in one place.
“One, you can find out if we have your current address, you can look at your voting locations, then you get to look at your sample ballot for your precinct before you go into the polls,” Price said.
The Secretary of State's office advises voters not to assume they are registered until they receive an acknowledgment from their county clerk. Processing can take several weeks, and voters who have not received confirmation are advised to check with their county clerk or VoterView.
Contested Races Could Drive Turnout
Arkansas typically sees about 50% voter turnout in non-presidential election years, according to Price. She expects turnout could be higher this year because of several closely contested races on the ballot.
“However, this year, for 2026, we have several highly contested races: for U.S. Senate, for Washington County Judge. We definitely think that may drive the numbers up,” she said.
Early voting for the November 3 general election is scheduled to begin on October 19.
This version keeps the voter-information focus while making the deadline and registration process clearer.