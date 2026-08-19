Around 248 women have accused former French culture official Christian Nègre of drugging them
Investigators allege diuretics were given to women during job interviews so they would lose bladder control
The case has renewed scrutiny of chemical submission and France’s response to suspected drugging
Nearly 250 women have accused a former French culture ministry official of drugging them with diuretics during job interviews to make them lose control of their bladders, according to a BBC report. The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office has put the number of alleged victims at around 248.
Christian Nègre, a former senior French Culture Ministry official who served in senior human-resources roles before becoming deputy regional director of cultural affairs and, briefly, acting regional director for Grand Est, is under judicial investigation over alleged offences including the administration of harmful substances, violations of privacy and sexual offences, with the investigation still ongoing.
According to a statement by the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office, the judicial investigation against Nègre was opened in October 2019. However, the initial investigation began in June 2018 after a complaint alleging invasion of privacy, when Nègre was caught photographing an interlocutor under a table, the prosecutor's office said.
He was suspended from his position as Director of Regional Cultural Affairs (DRAC) for Grand Est in June 2018. Investigators examining his computer found a table documenting 181 interviews with women, the prosecutor said.
According to the investigation, women were given diuretic substances in coffee or tea, with Nègre allegedly waiting until they were forced to urinate in his presence.
Victims' Accounts
Police told victims they found a spreadsheet on Nègre's computer entitled "Experiments P" containing details of the alleged victims, the BBC reported. The document noted the time women arrived for interviews, when the diuretic was administered, how long it took before they urinated, and what underwear they were wearing.
Anaïs de Vos, one of the accusers, told the BBC she was interviewed for a job at the Ministry of Culture in Paris in July 2011. She said Nègre offered her a coffee, which "tasted bad," and she drank about half of it. "I was really weak. I couldn't really feel my legs any more. I was scared. I didn't know what was happening," she said.
As they walked through Paris, she said she felt an uncontrollable need to urinate. She said Nègre directed her to the door of a storage cupboard under a bridge on the River Seine and said: "You can do it here."
She said the incident damaged her self-confidence and she ended up on a less ambitious career path. "I was shocked. But I was happy to know I wasn't crazy. Something had happened that day," she told the BBC after police contacted her in 2019.
Marie-Hélène Brice, another accuser, told the BBC she was interviewed by Nègre for a job at the Ministry of Culture in Strasbourg in 2016. She said she felt an uncontrollable need to urinate and began to suffer pain.
"I was really starting to suffer… pains to the point that I was white, pale, I had tears streaming down," she told the BBC. "I have been attacked, I have been intoxicated, I have been poisoned, but for me it is a sexual assault, clearly."
Official Career And Government Records
Nègre's career in the French civil service is documented in official government records. A 2016 appointment in the French government's Official Journal records his appointment as directeur régional adjoint des affaires culturelles for the Alsace-Champagne-Ardenne-Lorraine region.
The French Ministry of Culture entrusted Nègre with the interim position of regional director of cultural affairs for Grand Est. His removal from the deputy-director position came later in October 2018. Earlier he served as the sub-director for human-resources policies and social relations at the Ministry of Culture and Communication, before taking the role of project director to the Secretary-General in 2015.
Chemical Submission And Judicial Process
The case has drawn attention to the issue of chemical submission in France, which came to prominence in 2024 when Gisele Pelicot's husband was found guilty of sedating her and inviting strangers to rape her while she was unconscious.
French MP Sandrine Josso, who became a leading campaigner after French senator Joel Guerriau was found guilty this year of spiking her drink with ecstasy, argued that for too long France has not done enough to support women who have been drugged and prosecute offenders. She was behind the introduction this year of a pilot programme where women who suspect they have been drugged can take samples to a lab for testing without having to file a formal complaint with police.