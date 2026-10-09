Award-Winning Kashmiri Filmmaker Arfat Sheikh Released From US ICE Detention

Sheikh, 42, who lives in Alexandria, Virginia, came to the U.S. in 2019 on a student visa for a film degree at Georgia State University and applied for asylum a year later. Supporters say his asylum case is still open, meaning he has legal permission to live and work in the country. However, DHS confirmed he was detained on September 24, claiming he stayed in the U.S. past his allowed visa period, according to Al Jazeera.