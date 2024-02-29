Peptides Benefits: What Do We Know So Far?

Ever since the “peptides craze” began in the early 2000s, so did the list of their potential benefits… not only that, it seems as though the list kept on growing and continues to grow to this very day.

So far we’ve heard that peptides can help you:

Keep a tab on your blood glucose levels

Lose excess weight

Build muscle

Shorten the recovery time

Speed up wound healing

Boost hair growth

Improve skin health

Strengthen your immune system and

Reduce the signs of aging

This is quite a list, don’t you think? But are there any scientific studies to back up all these claims? Or are we selectively plucking bits and pieces from various sources without giving the entire context?

This is exactly what we’re going to research in today’s article, we’re gonna go over the publicly available scientific studies to see what’s real and what’s fiction.

Let’s dig in!

Peptides And Blood Glucose Levels

Just in the last few decades, we’ve seen an alarming rise in diabetes among the adult US population. The exact cause varies, but a major contributing factor is our sedentary lifestyle as well as poor eating habits.

Fortunately for everyone suffering from this disease, the discovery of insulin turned things around and allowed us to manage this, previously considered fatal disease.

Ever since the discovery of insulin, researchers worked on other treatment types and other substances that could help manage blood glucose levels and diabetes as a whole. One such substance is peptides.

Several groups of peptides have been studied and identified to decrease blood glucose levels as well as improve insulin uptake, helping people manage their diabetes.

Weight Loss

When it comes to peptides and weight loss, it’s interesting to note that peptides were never actually studied/researched (and eventually synthetically produced) to treat obesity. They were originally studied for their ability to control the blood glucose levels and help patients with diabetes (as noted in the previous section).

But medical practitioners and researchers noticed one thing in their diabetic patients - they started to lose weight… a lot of it.

The next thing on the list was to determine just how effective peptides are when used for weight loss exclusively (regardless of the diabetes).

One recent study from the New England Journal Of Medicine did just that. Researchers took a huge sample of 1961 adults with a BMI of 30 or greater (this results puts them in the Obese Class 1 category - a person whose weight is significantly above the normal range and is at an increased risk for diabetes, cardiovascular problems and others) and without diabetes.

All participants were divided into two groups, the placebo one and the one where 2.4mg of semaglutide was administered subcutaneously, once a week. Also, everyone was advised to make some changes to their eating habits, as well as introduce a moderate exercise routine (such as walking, no more than 150 minutes a week).

Final results showed a whopping change in body weight in the semaglutide group, where the participants lost 15% of their body weight, while the placebo group lost “only” 2.4.

Though we are looking forward to more studies, this one was a clear win for the mighty peptides.

Building Muscle

Muscle building is one of the most well-known and sought after benefits associated with peptides, and the very reason this compound is so popular among bodybuilders.

Though, if we’re honest, the exact mechanism of action is not entirely known, what we do know is that Human Growth Hormone and Insulin-like Growth Hormone 1 regulate muscle mass development and maintenance.

In GHD adults, there is evidence that serum GH affects muscle mass maintenance, but in healthy adults neither GH nor IGF-I has or enhances the hypertrophic effects of exercise. In contrast, much evidence supports the hypertrophic effect of autocrine/paracrine IGF-I in animals and suggests that it may play a role in adaptation to overload in both animals and humans. Increased muscle expression of IGF-I also enhances the effects of training in animals. Local injection of GH or IGF-I protein or plasmids is effective in animal models and may eventually be used with therapeutic ends. There is evidence for an effect of GH on other performance parameters that is related to increased lean body mass as opposed to increased skeletal muscle mass.