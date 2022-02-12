Two Poems: Of Pens And Moths

Fountain Pen

It pierced the reader’s heart.

The nib shows the taste for blood

that grows on it.

Perchance it denotes only

the season, slant of the afternoon,

the shadow of the tea, our conversation.

The writer says,

often he reads his words first.

I turn. I see the wound.

I know how the pen may return,

turn and turn in that hole.



I See Moths In The Rorschach’s

I ask why there sprawls no couch

in her place.

The therapist says,

“We do not dwell in that kind of world.”

We live, indeed, in a spare earth,

cramped between some

rejected almirahs filled with

worm-through books on Freud and

Pavlov.

When I reached her chamber

the wind gushed through the things extant,

rushed the fallible to the edge of fall,

and I knocked on the white door:

The Doctor is [in].

Now her widowed window closes in.

No sign of the outside wind.

“Why did you come?” Asks the therapist.

“To know how you are.” I murmur

while trying to stare at her ceiling.

It hurts my neck.

There is no couch. The room is not

so nice, painted in sickly green,

teeming with the moths desperate

to eat the silk of our words.



(An author and a father, Kushal Poddar, former editor of ‘Words Surfacing’, authored eight books, and his works have been translated in eleven languages Twitter: @Kushalpoe)

