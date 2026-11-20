The Mahindra Kabira Festival returns to the historic ghats of Varanasi from December 4 to 6, 2026, for its 10th edition. Produced by Teamwork Arts, the festival, which seeks “Kabir in every sense”, is a tribute to the unique ideology of the 15th-century mystic-poet with music at its core. To mark its 10th anniversary, the festival plans to bring back the renowned artists who have all been part of its many previous and memorable editions.