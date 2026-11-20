The 10th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival will be held at Varanasi from December 4 to 6, 2026.
The festival, with music at its core, honours Kabir's unique indeology.
The 10th edition plans to bring back the renowned artists who have been part of its many previous and memorable editions.
The Mahindra Kabira Festival returns to the historic ghats of Varanasi from December 4 to 6, 2026, for its 10th edition. Produced by Teamwork Arts, the festival, which seeks “Kabir in every sense”, is a tribute to the unique ideology of the 15th-century mystic-poet with music at its core. To mark its 10th anniversary, the festival plans to bring back the renowned artists who have all been part of its many previous and memorable editions.
A lyrical retrospective celebration, the 10th edition features an eclectic line-up, including Aruna Sairam, Shabnam Virmani, Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café, Kalapini Komkali, Fakira, The Aahvaan Project, Maharaj Trio, Vidushi Dr. Kamala Shankar, Sveta Hattangdi Kilpady, and Umesh Kabir, alongside Pandit Vikash Maharaj (Sarod maestro), Abhishek Maharaj (Sitar player and vocalist), Prabhash Maharaj, Padma Shri Prahlad Tipanya, Purushottam Agrawal, Dr. Linda Hess, and Yusra Naqvi. Bringing classical, folk, devotional and contemporary musical traditions together, these artists embody the spirit of Kabir’s teachings, and contribute to a rich tapestry of performances that lie at the heart of the festival experience.
Over the past decade, the festival has established a deeply rooted philosophy—celebrating Kabir’s infinite wisdom, and his syncretic and radical ideas. Attendees learn to seek a sense of calm in the frenetic and ancient city of Varanasi, valuing generosity, tolerance, and compassion, as preached by Sant Kabir, alongside a deep appreciation of history, nature, art, music, and craftsmanship. As the festival continues to evolve, it fosters a growing and connected community—a “tribe” of audiences, artists, and thinkers who return year after year, bound by a shared sensibility and a deep engagement with Kabir’s philosophy.
Like past editions, the 2026 edition, set against the timeless Ganga, will continue the legacy with a thoughtfully curated programme, featuring open-to-all morning and evening music concerts and afternoon philosophical discourses inspired by Kabir and his enduring relevance, as well as immersive cultural experiences curated for festival delegates that include heritage walks, temple visits, boat-rides, Ganga arati, and local craft and cuisine showcase.
Past editions of the festival have featured an extraordinary array of artists and thinkers, including Pandit Ajoy Chakravarty, Prahlad Singh Tipaniya, Mukhtiyar Ali, Aruna Sairam, The Raghu Dixit Project, Indian Ocean, Thaikkudam Bridge, Anwar Khan Manganiar, Shabnam Virmani, Kabir Café, Kailash Kher, Shubha Mudgal, Mooralala, Malini Awasthi, Dastaan Live, Paresh Maity, Purushottam Agrawal and Linda Hess, among others.