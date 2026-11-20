Panjiar, like many other news photographers, was present in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. The entire news industry anticipated that something big might happen that day. Media people, mostly from print media at that time, were all there in Ayodhya. The perpetrators of the demolition knew this full well and wanted to black out the raid on the Babri Masjid to the world. But they had no way of identifying the media in the crowd except for those with a camera slung around their neck. The photographers could easily be singled out. Their cameras were broken and some of them were brutally assaulted. Panjiar was lucky and was the only photographer that day to capture the priceless image of the Babri domes coming down. India Today, where he was employed at the time, had cleverly embedded him with Lal Krishna Advani. Panjiar, standing on stage with Advani, could continue clicking because the karyakartas mistook him for one among them.